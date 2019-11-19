Jeremy Calvert Asks Leah Messer To Go On A Date On New ‘Teen Mom 2’

Teen Mom 2 fans have been hoping for a romantic reconciliation between Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert. On a new episode of the show, it looks like they may be taking a step closer to that. According to a report from Hollywood Life, a new preview for the upcoming episode shows Jeremy asking the mother of his daughter out on a date.

In the clip, Leah and Jeremy are sitting together at a table talking. Leah is wearing a long-sleeved shirt and wears her long dark hair down and in curls. Jeremy sits across from her dressed in a casual T-shirt.

Their daughter, Addie, comes in the room and exclaims, “Don’t want to miss the sunset with you two kissing!”

The couple return to talking after Addie’s statement and that is when Jeremy drops a bombshell question on Leah.

“Do you want to go out to dinner tomorrow?” he asks.

Leah responds, “I’m down with that.”

It is unclear if the date will be shown on Tuesday night’s episode, but there is no doubt that fans will be excited to see the couple plan a date with each other. The two have been flirting for quite some time. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah had hoped that the two would have the opportunity to spend some time on a date over the summer during a vacation in Hawaii.

Leah revealed that Jeremy was going to try to meet up with her in Hawaii. While talking with her mom, Leah opened up and revealed that she hoped the two would be able to get some alone time if he was able to go. Unfortunately, Jeremy was not able to make it to Hawaii due to work, but it appears that hasn’t stopped the two from spending time together.

The back and forth between Leah and Jeremy has been shown all season on the show. Not only has it left fans confused, but her daughters have also wondered what is going on. On a previous episode, Leah’s daughter Gracie took Leah’s phone and read through some text messages between her mom and Jeremy. Leah’s daughter exclaimed that she wanted to “know the truth,” and Leah explained that she would “never lie” to her girls.

“I like Jeremy because its Addie’s dad. Do I think there’s any possible relationship stuff? I honestly don’t know. We are going with the flow, whatever happens happens. We are just doing the best thing for Addie,” Leah explained at the time.