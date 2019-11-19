Celine Dion ‘Keeping Everything Open’ When It Comes To Finding Love Again

While promoting her new album, Courage, Celine Dion has admitted she is open to finding new love again four years after the passing of her husband, Rene Angelil, per Music News.

The “Love Me Back to Life” hitmaker told U.S. TV show Today that she wasn’t ready to date again in September but did reveal on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Monday that she’s “keeping everything open” when it comes to finding love again.

“I don’t date. I don’t have a boyfriend and you know, it doesn’t mean that I will not find someone in my life. If I do, that would be great. If I don’t, that would be great, because I am still in love,” Dion said.

“Once you’re in love so much, you know, I’ve been living all my life with Rene. He is still within me. I see him through the eyes of my children every day. I’m so passionate about life and I’m so lucky to have my three beautiful sons,” the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress continued.

Celine was left heartbroken when Rene passed away following a battle with throat cancer in January 2016. Not only was he her husband, but also her manager. The pair had three children together — Rene-Charles, 18, and nine-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

Dion mentioned that if she were to get into a new relationship, she wouldn’t hide it from the public and would tell Andy if there was anything to reveal.

“If I do, I’ll come back and tell you,” The “Taking Chances” chart-topper insisted.

She said she wouldn’t hide a future relationship from the world because she’s been an open book all her life.

Previously in the year, there were rumors that speculated that she was dating her dancer, Pepe Munoz. Celine shut down those rumors by stating that Munoz is gay and that they are simply just close friends.

Courage is Dion’s first English album in six years and consists of lyrics about loss and rebirth, according to a review with The Guardian. It was recorded in the aftermath of her Angelil’s death and was released through Columbia Records on November 15.

To support the LP, she is currently performing in a world tour that goes by the same name. She kicked off the tour in Quebec City in September and will continue across North America until March.

For her setlist, some songs are performed in English and others in French. Dion treats fans to new tracks from her latest record as well as her greatest hits from throughout the years including “All By Myself,” “My Heart Will Go On,” and “The Power of Love” to name a few.