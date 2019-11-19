Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Reportedly Still Dating Despite Breakup Rumors

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are reportedly still dating despite rumors that they have broken up. Although the couple has not been seen together on social media since earlier this month, prompting speculation as to whether or not their union is still on, they are rumored to still be together.

E! News reported that Cyrus has been lying low for the past several weeks at her Tennessee home recovering from vocal chord surgery and has been absent from social media, leading to the rumors of a split between her and Simpson.

The entertainment website reported that Simpson has visited Cyrus during her recovery and the two are still on good terms.

The singer and actor was also introduced to Cyrus’ extended family when he attended her brother Braison’s wedding to Stella McBride in Nashville earlier this month, prior to her surgery.

Radar Online reported a different reason as to why the couple has not been seen together either in public or in photos on their respective social media pages.

The site claims that Cyrus has taken a step back from her relationship with Simpson after several hot and heavy months where the two twenty-somethings openly flaunted their affection for one another on Instagram.

“They are taking a break, but want to remain friends,” the insider claimed of the couple’s relationship to Radar, stating that Cyrus right now, “just needs to focus on herself.”

The insider also reportedly claimed to Radar that Cyrus’ fling with Simpson was an attempt to get the attention of her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

“This romance with Cody…and constant ‘look at me’ behavior is all designed to push Liam’s buttons— and to be fair it’s always worked in the past because he’s a good guy who ultimately loves her,” stated the insider to Radar of Cyrus reportedly seeking the attention of her ex-husband.

Loading...

Hemsworth unfollowed Cyrus on social media earlier this month. The couple married in December 2018 and divorced in August 2019. Prior to that, the two were in a relationship for almost ten years.

The last time Cyrus and Simpson shared photos together on social media was in honor of Halloween when the duo dressed up as 1980s rocker Billy Idol and his ex-wife Perri Lister.

In the caption, Cyrus called Simpson her “Idol” referring to his costume and the rock and roller he was portraying. She was seen in the image kissing his cheek in a fun video where the two were seen mouthing the words to Idol’s hit 1982 tune “White Wedding.”