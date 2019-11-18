Google Stadia Nearly Doubles Launch Day Game Library In Advance Of November 19 Debut

Google Stadia, the tech giant’s upcoming high-definition video game streaming service, has almost doubled its lineup of games hitting the platform when it debuts on Tuesday, November 19. There will now be a total of 22 games at the time of the launch, according to TechSpot.

The lineup now includes a wide variety of racing, sports, action adventure, simulation games and more. Google Stadia’s Day One launch catalog includes:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2

Farming Simulator 2019

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Grid 2019

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Thumper

Tomb Raider 2013

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

In addition, Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Showdown will be available for Stadia Pro players.

Phil Harrison, vice president and general manager for Google, announced the new game additions via Twitter on Sunday evening. Responses to the news was mixed, as some gamers still were disappointed in the selection.

“Awesome. Looking forward to Tuesday and playing RDR 2!” one user wrote in response to the tweet.

Our launch lineup has just expanded! We now have 22 titles available to play starting November 19, with even more games arriving by the end of 2019. pic.twitter.com/mN8WbLjuBW — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 18, 2019

“Let me know when you have more decent games…when you do have a decent library I’ll give it a try,” another follower said.

“How about getting a reality low-down and not release an unfinished product with lackluster features and the worst launch line-up in gaming consoles’ history?” a third user added.

As TechSpot noted, some fans worry that Google is rushing into the launch. Last week, the company announced that a mere 12 games would arrive on launch day, with 14 additional titles to be added before the end of the year and even more later on. There will also be several features unavailable on Day One, such as Stream Connect, the platform’s local co-op feature; 4K streaming on PC; support for Chromecast Ultras; Family Sharing, which allows users to share one copy; and more.

Nevertheless, Google Stadia is set to launch in 14 countries, including the United States, Canada, U.K., Germany, Sweden, France, and Italy, on Tuesday. In addition to the new games, the company also announced the pricing model, according to Android Police. The Stadia Pro membership will give users free and discounted games, such as Tomb Raider 2013 for just $10. There will be no monthly membership fee for other users; they will only need to pay the price of the game.

While many of the prices for newer games do match the prices of Google’s competitors, Android Police pointed out that older games are still listed as their original release prices. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, for example, is priced at $60 for non-Stadia Pro members, while on consoles it is priced at $30.