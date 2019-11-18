Kelly Ripa Looks Stunning, Posing For Rare Photo With Father & Uncle In Las Vegas

Kelly Ripa delighted her Instagram fans earlier today with a rare, mini-family reunion photo. As those who follow the blond-haired beauty on Instagram know, Ripa is no stranger to sharing glimpses into all aspects of her life on her social media page. In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, the talk show host combined work and pleasure in a stunning new snapshot.

In the caption of the image, Ripa told her fans that she was in Las Vegas, where she is shooting her hit show, Live With Kelly and Ryan while revealing that she has been having a good time with her dad and her Uncle Romeo. The mother of three was all smiles as she stood in the middle of the two men, striking a pose. Ripa wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved while also sporting a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Kelly accessorized the look with a number of necklaces and showed off her flawless figure in a pair of light wash jeans, a black tank top, and a black blazer on top. To her left, stood her dad who was also all smiles for the camera. He looked dressed to impress in a khaki-colored jacket, khaki pants, and a striped polo. On her other side stood Ripa’s Uncle Romeo, who rocked a teal shirt with a white button-down on top and a pair of dark pants.

Since the photo went live on her page a short time ago, it’s earned Kelly a ton of attention from her fans with over 58,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments within just five hours of the photo being shared. Some followers commented on the image to let Ripa know that she looks stunning while countless others commented on the fact that she was visiting Las Vegas. A few others couldn’t help but gush over how cute the daddy/ daughter shot was.

“Kelly now that I’m retired I watch you daily! Love you and Ryan as well as your beautiful family! Dads look awesome!,” one fan commented on the shot.

Loading...

“Wow so Italian I love it your dad is the cutest,” a second social media user chimed in.

“So cute.. love father daughter times.. you can tell he’s a nice human,” one more follower wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ripa stunned in another shot in Sin City, this time posing with a hard hat. That shot racked up over 37,000 likes.