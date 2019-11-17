Craig Silverman, Conservative Denver Radio Host, Fired During His Show For Criticizing Donald Trump

'I see corruption and blatant dishonesty by President and his cronies,' Silverman said.

A conservative Denver radio host was fired during the middle of his show on Saturday, and he claims he was axed because he wouldn’t “toe strict Trump party line,” he said later.

As The Denver Post reports, Craig Silverman had, until yesterday, been a personality on Denver’s KNUS-AM. For five years, he’d hosted the “Craig Silverman Show” on Saturday mornings.

However, yesterday his tenure with the station was ended, in the middle of the broadcast.

Silverman, a former chief deputy district attorney, says that he was doing a segment about Roy Cohn, who had assisted Joseph McCarthy in the House Committee on Un-American Activities back during the 1950s, and was Trump’s personal attorney before he died back in the 1980s. Silverman was attempting to raise concerns about the connection between Cohn and Trump, according to The Wrap. Silverman then played his own 2015 interview with Roger Stone, a former Trump associate who was convicted this week of several felony charges related to his activities during the Mueller investigation, including witness tampering.

However, the radio cut to a network news broadcast, and Silverman says that his boss, program director Kelly Michaels, came into the studio and told Silverman, “you’re done.” Before long, references to Silverman and his show were removed from the KNUS website.

Here is my 12.31.15 interview w #RogerStone – recorded as I filled in for Dan Caplis & then re-played when I filled in for Boyles on @710KNUS . My favorite part, when we talked about Roy Cohn and him introducing Cohn to Trump during Reagan run in 1980. https://t.co/Uml7NIKUjg — Craig Silverman (@craigscolorado) November 15, 2019

The next segment of Silverman’s show, which was to be about “how toxic Trump is in Colorado, and his “theme today that Democrats are making a strong case at the House impeachment hearing,” never aired.

Almost immediately, Silverman began getting support on Twitter. In a tweet, Silverman thanked his fans for their support.

“The 95% nice reaction to my firing has been most appreciated. That is a strange sentence to write but it has been a strange Saturday,” he said.

One person who came to Silverman’s defense was State Representative Dylan Roberts.

Sad day for Colorado and the First Amendment. Toe the Trump line instead of talking about law and facts if you want a show? “Sad, @710KNUS”…as our President would say. Always enjoyed listening to @craigscolorado’s show via podcast. Hope he finds a place to land. #copolitics https://t.co/hBbUBEPcWJ — Rep. Dylan Roberts (@Dylan_RobertsCO) November 16, 2019

Silverman, responding to Roberts’ tweet, refused to back down on his criticism of Trump.

“I cannot and will not toe strict Trump party line. I call things as I see them. I see corruption and blatant dishonesty by President and his cronies. I also see bullying/smearing of American heroes w/courage to take oath and tell truth,” he said.

Also coming to Silverman’s defense was 2020 Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh, who is challenging Donald Trump for the 2020 Republican Party’s nomination.

Pathetic. @craigscolorado was a great, honest voice on the radio. But @SalemMediaGrp & almost all of conservative talk radio don’t want honesty. They want Trump worship. Salem got rid of @MedvedSHOW because he wouldn’t worship Trump & they pressured me to worship Trump. Pathetic. https://t.co/DYsoogd3cK — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 17, 2019

Silverman says that he voted for Trump in 2016, but his opinion of the POTUS has “soured” since then.

As of this writing, KNUS has not responded to requests for comment.