Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Only Needs A Warm Brownie To Be Happy

Kanye West is reportedly happy after a simple bowl of ice cream and a brownie.

Kim Kardashian claims her husband rapper Kanye West is a lot more simple of an individual than he may seem. In fact, during a recent interview she revealed that even just bringing him a brownie and ice cream will keep him happy, according to Cosmopolitan.

In this particular interview, Kardashian describes what her marriage is really like. According to her, she and her husband get along well for the most part, and that he finds enjoyment in the little things such as a good desert. Taking West a sweet treat even helps her win wife “points”.

“He’s very simple. If I bring him a warm brownie and ice-cream, he’s very happy, and that’ll win me points for, like, a good week,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian went on to say that West always lets her watch she wants on television, even if there is a program on that he’d rather see.

“Yes, he’s very simple. And he lets me watch my TV shows that I want at night…Even when he wants to watch Rick And Morty all night long, and I want to watch Dateline, he lets me watch Dateline,” she continued.

West and Kardashian got married in 2014 during an elaborate, private ceremony. They share four children together, including 6-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, 1-year-old Chicago and 5-month-old Psalm. Kardashian gave birth to the two oldest children naturally, but opted to use a surrogate for Chicago and Psalm because of health complications during her previous pregnancies.

Loading...

While Kardashian may have said she and West get along well for the most part, there have definitely been some topics they have disagreed upon. Most recently, Kardashian opened up about how she and West have argued about whether or not North should be allowed to wear makeup, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She explained that her daughter was really interested in trying out makeup products and while she thought it was okay to allow her to experiment, West was firmly against it because he thought she was too young.

The couple eventually came to a compromise, agreeing that North would have to wait until she she is at least a teenager to get into cosmetics.

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager. It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now, but it is what’s best,” Kardashian said of their decision.