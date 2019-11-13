Deena Cortese Opens Up About The Struggles Of Filming ‘Jersey Shore’ While Being A Mom

After the show Jersey Shore found success on MTV, it is back with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but this time the cast members lives are different, including being parents. Deena Cortese is one of the cast members who is busy raising a child while filming for the hit MTV show and she recently opened up to Us Weekly about her struggles of filming while wanting to be at home with her son.

She called it a “double-edged sword,” talking about how she wants to be at home with her 10-month-old son, CJ, but also wants to be filming with her castmates.

She explained, “The show is an opportunity for my family. It’s such a headspace. I want to just be with him 24-7, but at the same time this show gives him opportunities and I love being with my roommates. So it’s such a double-edged sword, you know?”

Deena gave birth to her son back in January. She shared the news to her Instagram and revealed that she and her husband, Christopher Buckner, had named their baby boy Christopher John Buckner. Following his birth, she shared plenty of photos of her bundle of joy and has been sharing photos and updates with her fans ever since.

Although she doesn’t have the opportunity to stay at home full time, she admitted that it isn’t too bad at that she can mostly stay at home with her son.

“At the end of the day, I know the show is good for him and I have to work too. Luckily … I can be mostly a stay at home mom. It just takes me away here and there,” Deena explained.

Loading...

CJ is Deena’s first child and she admits that she loves spending time with him whenever she isn’t busy filming or working.

Deena isn’t the only Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member who is a mom these days, though. Her co-star and friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is also a mom and has three children of her own. She gave birth to her youngest son, Angelo, earlier this year. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Snooki shared a photo of her youngest son alongside Deena’s son.

Just as Deena wanted to be home with her son, Snooki admitted to People last year that she was excited to film, but she also felt some mom guilt for filming for the reality television show rather than being at home with her kids.