Donald Trump May Replace Mike Pence With Nikki Haley, According To Steve Schmidt

Rumors previously suggested that former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is aiming to take Vice President Mike Pence’s place on the 2020 ticket alongside Donald Trump. As the rumors swirled, people reportedly spoke to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the president’s advisers, about the benefits of swapping out Pence for Haley.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Steve Schmidt, John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign manager, made a bold prediction about Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election ticket that appears to support the previous rumors, Breitbart reports. According to Schmidt, Haley is “clearly angling” for the vice president position, pointing to her new book, With All Due Respect.

“It’s about currying favor. She wants to be vice president. She wants to be vice president on the Republican ticket in 2020. I think there’s an overwhelming chance that Trump will dump Pence to put Nikki Haley on the ticket.”

Schmidt highlighted that the president “has an enormous problem with women,” suggesting that having Haley by his side could be a fix.

“… when you look at the politics of it, she would serve his immediate political interests in a way that Pence can’t. So, I would suggest that he’s going to be gone and she’ll be in. And I think this book’s about that,” he said.

"I think there's an overwhelming chance that Trump will dump Pence to put Nikki Haley on the ticket." —@SteveSchmidtSES pic.twitter.com/G94iXERCmT — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) November 12, 2019

Schmidt’s comment comes just one day after Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough proposed a similar theory on Haley. Per Fox News, Scarborough said Haley’s book was not aimed at the general audience of “book buyers” but was written for an “audience of one,” suggesting she wrote it as an “audition.”

Scarborough contrasted Haley’s book with Attorney General William Barr’s memo, which Lawfare reports he sent to the Department of Justice (DOJ) while he was the nominee for his current position. According to Scarborough, the memo — which addressed Robert Mueller’s investigation into obstruction of justice — was written for Trump and a major reason Barr is now attorney general.

“That’s exactly what this book is all about,” Scarborough said of Haley’s work, which was released today.

As The Inquisitr reported, Haley recently used a CBS News broadcast to express her feelings on the impeachment probe into Trump. The former governor of South Carolina compared the inquiry to the death penalty and suggested that there is nothing in the transcript of Trump’s call to Ukraine — which sparked the probe — that warrants impeachment.

Trump is accused of using foreign aid to pressure Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.