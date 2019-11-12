‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania Refuses To Move In With Boyfriend David Principe Before Getting Engaged

Dolores Catania isn't going to settle down without a commitment.

Dolores Catania and her boyfriend, David Principe, appear to be going through a rocky patch in their relationship.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member believed that she and her doctor boyfriend, who she’s been dating for the past few years, would be engaged by the time his house was done being built. However, as the home nears its competition, she still doesn’t have a ring on her finger.

“It’s a very pivotal time for us… David’s house is done very soon,” Catania explained during an interview with OK! Magazine.

Although Catania and Principe were recently in Capri, Italy, which would have been a great place for him to propose, Catania came home ringless and is now wondering what she wants for her future.

“David knows that I am not moving in that house without a commitment. I love the house. I built it from scratch. I’ve done everything. It is the house of my dreams in every aspect,” she explained.

Catania not only played a major role in the construction of the home, she also put a number of personal touches into the property, many of which were inspired by places she’s visited in Europe.

According to Catania, she had come to the understanding that once her boyfriend’s house was complete, she and Principe would be tying the knot and turning his home into their home. However, after their romantic getaway in Italy, she’s getting a bit anxious about their future.

Catania went on to say that when it comes to her future, she’s enjoying her independence at the moment as she continues to grow as a woman.

During an interview with Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish earlier this year, Catania said that things between her and Principe were going “really good” and revealed that her ex-husband, Frank Catania, was building his new home.

“He bought a piece of property in Franklin Lakes and we had plans built. I’m a part of it. He says ‘our house, our house;’ I’m like ‘OK, David,'” she said at the time.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Catania went public with her relationship with Principe in September 2017, ahead of the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and has been seen alongside him on the show in the years since.