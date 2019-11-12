‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 7 Preview: Carol Pushes Boundaries As The Sickness Spreads In Alexandria

Alpha and Beta also have reservations about someone in the penultimate episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

As The Walking Dead heads towards the penultimate episode, Carol is getting ready to push the boundaries according to the synopsis for Episode 7. Carter Matt lists the synopsis for Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 10, titled “Open Your Eyes,” as follows.

“Carol pushes boundaries that make Daryl uneasy; Alpha and Beta have reservations about someone.”

In the most recent episode of The Walking Dead, Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) headed out to locate the herd that the Whisperers have contained in order to threaten the communities. During their time monitoring the Whisperers, Carol managed to take one of their members’ hostage when walkers attacked them. Judging by the synopsis, Carol could be considering using torture in order to extract information from the Whisperer.

Episode 6 also saw Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) join the ranks of the Whisperers. During the episode, Negan undertook many tasks in order to prove himself to their leaders, Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst). It appears that they may continue to distrust Negan in the upcoming episode.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a sickness was also seen to be spreading through Alexandria in the last episode of The Walking Dead. While some viewers are blaming the Whisperers for contaminating the water supply, others believe that Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) is manipulating the situation from inside Alexandria.

The latest clip for Episode 7 seems to expand on the fact that the Whisperers are somehow involved with the sickness in Alexandria. During the clip, Siddiq (Avi Nash), who was taken hostage by the Whisperers in Season 9, is seen. He looks down on all of the sick people in the infirmary and, for a brief moment, Alpha is seen at the window. It is possible that Alpha will be present in Alexandria in Episode 7, although, Siddiq was seen to be having some sort of hallucination or dream during Episode 6, so this scene might be an expansion of that.

It is also potentially revealed in the clip that the person that Alpha and Beta re distrustful of is not actually Negan, but one of their own as Gamma (Thora Birch) is seen being watched by the leaders of the Whisperers.

In addition, the clip also shows the interrogation of the Whisperer that Carol captured in Episode 6.

“I would never betray Alpha,” the man says. “She loves us all.”

You can view the clip for Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 10 below.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead returns on November 17 at 9 p.m.