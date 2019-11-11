‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Josh McDermitt Reveals Name Of Actor Whose Voice Was On The Radio

In the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead,' Eugene Porter made contact via radio with a new person.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “Bonds”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

In the latest episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Dr. Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) discovered a new person by way of radio contact. Since the episode aired, McDermitt has gone on to reveal the name of the actor who spoke to his character on the radio in Episode 6, according to Insider.

Previously in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 10, Eugene had been talking to Rosita (Christian Serratos) and was waiting for her to return. However, Rosita was suffering from the stomach flu presently circulating at Alexandria, and had to go to the infirmary. While Eugene didn’t know this, he continued to hang around and wait for Rosita, spending his time randomly reaching out to strangers on the airwaves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the identity of this mystery person has been hotly debated among fans of The Walking Dead. While some viewers thought that it might be Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) on the radio, the most likely contender will probably belong to a group called the Commonwealth, which has not featured yet in AMC’s TV series but is a massive storyline featured in the comic book narrative.

Jace Downs / AMC

Speaking to Insider, McDermitt revealed the name of the voice actor his character spoke to on the radio in Episode 6. However, he chose not to say her character’s name.

“It’s Margot Bingham,” McDermitt said when asked about the name of the voice actor.

“I only say that because her name was in the credits. So, if they want to get mad at me, well, then they shouldn’t put her name in the credits.”

McDermitt was also asked to disclose more information regarding this character. While not giving away any spoilers, he chose to speak more about what this new character represents.

Loading...

“I think what she represents is hope in the future, and so that’s really what’s driving this for him. I don’t think he’s necessarily caring much about her community, or the people she’s living with, and things like that. He’s really just trying to connect with another human being and taking it one step at a time, just organically getting to know someone.”

As yet, it is unclear whether Bingham will continue to play this character, or whether she was only employed as a voice role. Viewers will have to tune in to future episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 17. Episode 7 is titled “Open Your Eyes.”