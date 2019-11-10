Nikolas’ Confession Prompts An Explosion From Jax, New ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Reveal

A new sneak peek reveals some juicy General Hospital spoilers about what happens next now that Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck) escaped from Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). Nik will hightail it back to Jasper Jacks’ (Ingo Rademacher) place and Jax will be furious to learn about his unwelcome houseguest’s latest outing.

ABC shared a sneak peek for Monday’s episode that breaks down the upcoming confrontation between Jax and Nikolas. After Cassandra escaped from Nik, he left Jax a voice mail noting that their situation had been compromised. General Hospital spoilers detail that Jax won’t waste any time in demanding details from Nik and he will be infuriated by what he learns.

Not only does this upcoming conversation reveal to Jax that Nikolas has been in cahoots with Cassandra, he learns that Cassandra got away from Pentonville due to Nik’s efforts. Jax points out that Cassandra is a dangerous criminal and it is clear that the wheels are turning in his mind about how problematic this could become for him personally.

Jax thought he was getting into a potentially financially beneficial arrangement with Nikolas that could ultimately help Spencer Cassadine (Nicolas Bechtel). Now, he is not only directly lying to people he cares about by not telling them Nik is alive, he is also harboring someone at his house who helped a Pentonville inmate escape.

General Hospital spoilers have teased that Jax will consider his options during the coming week. This is quickly becoming a messy situation that is far more complicated than he bargained for and he will start to consider bailing entirely.

It looks as if learning about Nik’s connection to Cassandra will have Jax furious to begin with. However, General Hospital spoilers have shared that Cassandra will slip away from Kelly’s (Sam McCall) with Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) and this development is not going to sit well with Jax either.

What happens to Nikolas next? General Hospital spoilers hint that it will become more difficult by the day to keep his presence in Port Charles a secret. However, it doesn’t sound as if he will intentionally reveal himself to anyone else quite yet.

Spoilers for the November sweeps period tease that there is a major General Hospital reveal regarding the Mikkos Cassadine codicil coming soon that impacts everybody connected to this complicated situation.

The portrait of Helena Cassadine seems to be central to getting to the bottom of this. However, Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) are now all too aware that Jax and Laura Spencer Collins (Genie Francis) are incredibly anxious to find that portrait.

Who will be the first figure out what that portrait hides and how will that impact the Cassadine fortune? How long will Jax continue to work with Nikolas before he walks away entirely? General Hospital spoilers hint that things will get pretty wild in the days ahead and fans won’t want to miss where this heads next.