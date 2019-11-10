Gwen Stefani Says She Did Not Want To Be Replaced By Nick Jonas On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani shared some words of advice for the Jonas Brothers member.

Gwen Stefani won’t be joining boyfriend Blake Shelton on The Voice when the show returns next year, to the dismay of many “Shefani” fans and possibly Gwen herself. According to Entertainment Tonight, the No Doubt frontwoman recently said that Nick Jonas would not be replacing her if she had her way.

Last month, it was revealed that Gwen Stefani was the only current coach on The Voice who wouldn’t be returning for Season 18 of the reality singing competition. Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson are keeping their spinning red chairs, but Gwen’s will be filled by Jonas Brothers member Nick Jonas.

Gwen talked about her replacement on Friday during her special appearance at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California. She was there to spread a little holiday cheer with performances of festive songs from her Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, but celebrating the season of giving seemingly didn’t make her feel any better about giving up her seat. During a Q&A session, she was asked if she had any say in Nick Jonas replacing her.

“No I did not. If I had a say, Nick Jonas would not be on The Voice, it would be Gwen Stefani,” Gwen said.

However, a fan shared a video of Gwen’s answer to the question on Twitter, and the singer quickly added that she was just joking. She also made sure to say that Blake Shelton is a fan of Nick Jonas, even though Nick has already threatened to “kick his a**.” Blake, meanwhile, has joked that Nick doesn’t seem old enough to be a coach on The Voice.

“No, I love him, and Blake loves him,” Gwen said of Nick. “For him, I would say, get ready to be inspired. I never imagined being so inspired.”

Gwen Stefani went on to lavish The Voice with praise by explaining how appearing on it is such a positive experience for a singer. She talked about how incredible it is having “music all around you,” saying that the show encourages singers learn to share songs “in a new way” and introduces them to genres of music that they didn’t listen to before.

“He’s going to love wearing that hat, and being a mentor,” Gwen said of Nick. “And being able to look back on your own career and think, ‘I did all that.’ It inspires yourself to want to be able to do new things, being on that show.”

Gwen Stefani has said that doing The Voice and her “Just a Girl” show in Las Vegas is “a lot,” so she might actually appreciate getting a break from doing both when she completes her residency next year.

Some fans may be just as disappointed as Gwen is that she won’t be returning to The Voice for Season 18, but they don’t have to say goodbye just yet; the current season of the show is still airing Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.