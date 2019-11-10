Fox News Pundit: Donald Trump Should Give Democrats ‘The Double Barrel Middle Finger’

On Saturday, Fox News personalities Jeanine Pirro and Dan Bongino fiercely defended President Donald Trump against what they apparently believe are unjust Democratic attacks, reports Mediaite.

The duo discussed the possibility of Trump releasing another transcript of his earlier conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, advising the commander-in-chief against the idea.

Pirro and Bongino began their discussion by arguing that there is nothing problematic about Trump’s communication with Ukraine.

Pirro suggested that Democrats in the House of Representatives do not have a convincing case because the transcript proves Trump did nothing wrong.

“I almost could understand it if there were no transcripts. We have the transcript! We have the guy on the other end,” she said, adding that “truth is irrelevant” to the Democratic Party.

Bongino got more “animated” than usual, as Mediaite put it, seemingly suggesting that since the president’s alleged plan to pressure Ukraine failed, there was no crime.

The pundit likened Trump’s alleged pressuring of the Ukrainian government to a bank robbery, asserting that the commander-in-chief did not commit an impeachable offense.

He then began shouting and urged those critical of Trump to read the Ukraine call transcript.

“We have the transcript! Read the transcript! Take a reading comprehension class and read the damn transcript!” Bongino repeatedly shouted.

The pundit added that the president should not, under any circumstances, release another transcript, because no matter what he does Democrats will “just make up another hoax.”

“That’s why I don’t think he should do it, he should give them the double barrel middle finger,” he concluded.

As CNN reported, Trump announced this week that another transcript will be released “probably” on Tuesday.

The president said he will release the transcript of his call with Zelensky which took place in April, months before the July conversation which is now central to the impeachment inquiry.

"This case is a farce, a joke. A bad magic act at a kid's birthday party. The transcript is what matters. What you said, the rest is white noise." –@dbongino on the dems impeachment hysteria continuing. pic.twitter.com/XPp7F9VZtM — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) November 10, 2019

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and maintains that an additional transcript will only strengthen his argument.

According to the president and his Republican allies, House Democrats are pursuing impeachment because they want to get him out of the White House as soon as possible and not because he committed impeachable offenses.

According to an anonymous intelligence community whistleblower, Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate one of his main political opponents, former Vice President Joe Biden.

In order to damage Biden’s White House bid, the president withheld military aid, pressuring Ukraine to do as his says, according to the official.

According to House Democrats, the transcript of Trump’s July call with Zelensky corroborates the whistleblower’s allegations.