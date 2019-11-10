Donald Trump Is ‘Not Leaving’ Regardless Of 2020 Election Outcome, Warns Bill Maher

President Donald Trump will not leave office regardless of who wins the 2020 presidential election, according to Bill Maher.

The comedian made the dire prediction during the latest edition of his HBO show Real Time, reports Mediaite.

During a panel discussion, Maher pointed to Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s refusal to concede the Kentucky gubernatorial race, arguing that Trump is guaranteed to do the same.

The comedian said that Bevin’s actions “scared” him, and that he sees them as a “dry run for what’s going to happen about a year from now.”

“Look at this. This is the playbook,” Maher said of the Kentucky race.

“This governor in Kentucky has no reason to contest this. He’s just saying, ‘I’m not leaving, make me,'” he said.

“And if you think this is gonna get better in 2020,” Maher argued, “do you really think that if Trump loses, he’s gonna…he’s just gonna leave a scented letter for Mayor Pete?”

“No. He’s not leaving.”

The host also pointed to Trump’s recent comments about abolishing term limits.

The president frequently jokes about staying in office for more than two terms, and his most recent remarks, according to Maher, show that he will simply refuse to leave the White House.

One of Maher’s guests — Governor Steve Bullock, who is running for president as a Democrat — argued that the Democratic Party needs to win in a landslide in order to prevent Trump from refusing to concede the election.

The comedian pushed back against his guest’s argument, however, suggesting that the commander-in-chief will, even if Democrats win in a landslide, dispute the results of the election and claim that it was rigged.

“Fake news! It was rigged! There were irregularities!” Trump will say, Maher predicted.

This is not the first time for the comedian to sound the alarm bells about Trump potentially refusing to leave office in 2020. He has warned about the possibility on numerous occasions, pointing out that Trump even called the 2016 election — which he won — “rigged.”

Prominent political figures have echoed Maher’s concerns. For instance, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi also warned that Trump might not respect the outcome of the next presidential election.

Some of the president’s closest allies have suggested the same. In a recent interview, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer warned that Trump has an “army” of loyal supporters willing to do whatever it takes to protect him, suggesting that a full-blown civil war could break out if the 2020 election ends with a Democrat becoming president.