Disney Submitted 13 ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Actors For Oscars Consideration

Shortly after Avengers: Endgame premiered back in April, fans began campaigning for Robert Downey Jr. to get an Oscar nomination for his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man. Not long after that, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo aided in the push for their star to get an Academy Award nod, and now the powers-that-be at Disney are along for the ride. Only this time, it’s not just Downey who is being considered, but a total of 13 actors from the superhero flick.

The Disney Studio Awards website was recently updated with the new list of potential nominees and some are a little bit confusing. Every actor on the list is in either the Best Supporting Actor or Best Supporting Actress category since Avengers: Endgame had an overwhelming amount of actors and not one can be pinpointed as a lead.

Along with Downey in the Best Support Actor category is Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Don Cheadle as Colonel Rhodes/War Machine, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Josh Brolin as Thanos, and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man.

In the Best Supporting Actress category, Disney is pushing for Oscar nods for Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts/Rescue, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

Some of these Oscar pushes come as quite the surprise since many of the actors had very small roles in Avengers: Endgame. Gwyneth Paltrow and Don Cheadle might be the biggest stretches out of the 13 actors, and it will be interesting to see how the Academy proceeds with their nominations.

In addition to the Best Supporting Actor and Actress considerations, Disney is also pushing for Avengers: Endgame to land in the Best Picture category. The Russo brothers have also been submitted for Best Director, as well as Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely for Best Adapted Screenplay. There are 19 other crew members who Disney is also pushing for in various categories which can be found below.

Best Cinematography – Trent Opaloch

Best Film Editing – Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt

Best Production Design – Charles Wood (Production Design), Leslie A. Pope (Set Decorator)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling – John Blake, Janine Thompson, Brian Sipe

Best Costume Design – Judianna Makovsky

Best Sound Mixing – Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, John Pritchett,

Best Sound Editing – Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie

Best Visual Effects – Dan Deleeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl, Dan Sudick

Best Original Score – Alan Silverstri

Oscar nominations will be announced on January 22, 2020. The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will follow on February 9, 2020.