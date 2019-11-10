‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Takes To Social Media, Reveals What She ‘Should Have Never’ Done

Amber Portwood has stayed relatively silent on social media following her recent court hearing, but the Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal what she “should have never” done.

The mom-of-two didn’t post about her recent court case which found her accepting a plea deal from her July arrest, but rather she posted about her hair. It seems that Amber recently cut her hair and she may be regretting that decision.

Taking to Instagram, Amber shared a photo of her long light colored locks. In the photo, she is wearing her long hair down with the ends curled and she is wearing a pink top. In the photo, she looks to be wearing minimal makeup and completes her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

With the photo, she writes that she wants her hair back and reveals that she “should have never cut it off.” Along with the photo, she encouraged her fans to keep up their heads and ended her post saying she was “sending all” her love.

The photo racked up over 37,000 likes and included a like from her Teen Mom OG co-star Catelynn Lowell. The reality show star turned off commenting on her post so her fans were unable to show their support to the Teen Mom star on the photo.

Amber then shared a second photo to Instagram in which her hair is much shorter. The mom-of-two is wearing a white shirt with the word “relax” written on it in black lettering. Her short hair has some curl to it.

Loading...

With the photo, Amber wrote, “The aftermath of cutting it..anyways keep persevering through all of these hard times/nights and goodnight sweethearts.”

The hard time that Amber may have been referring to could be her recent legal troubles. The Teen Mom OG star was arrested back in July after a fight with her then boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. She avoided jail time in her plea deal, but has to serve 906 days of probation. Andrew maintains primary custody of their son, but she has visitation with him three times each week.

Recently, though, Amber reportedly filed a bombshell lawsuit against Andrew claiming he has denied her visitation with their son. Amber’s legal drama will likely play out on an upcoming season of Teen Mom OGreports suggest MTV has been filming the fallout from Amber’s arrest including her custody battle with Andrew. Andrew is reportedly filming again as well.