‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: First Veteran Is Eliminated

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 34 — War of the Worlds 2 — and Season 35 of The Challenge.

The first veteran has been booted from Season 35 of The Challenge. The cast for Season 35 of the hit reality series is currently filming in Prague, Czech Republic. According to spoilers, four players have already been eliminated from the game, with some rumors suggesting that it’s actually five that have been sent home.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rookies Jennifer Lee (The Amazing Race), Asaf Goren (Are You The One?) and Kayla Fitzgerald (The Amazing Race) have all been sent packing and a veteran has just joined them.

Challenge insider PinkRose has reported on Vevmo that Ashley Mitchell is the most recently eliminated cast member on Season 35. This is the seventh appearance for Ashley on the hit MTV reality series, but the star has not won a final since Final Reckoning in Season 32, when she stole the prize money from her partner, Hunter Barfield.

Some are saying Ashley is now suffering a Challenge curse, much like Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. The two competitors have not won a Challenge since stealing prize money from their partners.

It’s not known at this time how Ashley was sent home, but rumblings on Twitter have suggested Big Brother winner and Challenge rookie Kaycee Clark sent her home in elimination. PinkRose has not commented on the rumor at this time. As the season rolls on with filming, the insider will update eliminations and which competitors sent them home.

Most of Ashley’s closest friends and alliance members were not cast on Season 35, so her elimination does not come as much of a surprise. In the upcoming season, the two-time winner is surrounded by more enemies than friends, which is more detrimental on a Challenge than being a rookie.

Loading...

On this season on War of the Worlds 2, Ashley resides in the house’s biggest alliance with friends Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore, Kam Williams, Joss Mooney, Natalie Duran, Kayleigh Morris, and Rogan O’Connor. Rogan is the only former alliance member who was cast with Ashley in the upcoming season.

A fifth Season 35 cast member that has also possibly been booted is rumored to be an Australian reality star. On The Challenge Vevmo page, spoiler threads suggest this mystery player is a male who has starred on Geordie Shore with Dee Ngyuen. Dee is also on Season 35, but may not have been able to help her former co-star.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.