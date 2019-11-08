‘Teen Mom OG’ To Show Amber Portwood’s Life Post Arrest, Andrew Glennon Is Filming Again

While no official announcement has been made regarding the new season of Teen Mom OG, Radar Online reports that MTV is filming Amber Portwood’s latest drama and that Andrew Glennon is filming as well.

Cameras were in Indiana at the end of July to catch Amber’s court hearing. Her co-stars Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd also traveled to Indiana to support their friend. Now, a source tells the site that cameras have been filming the recent legal drama and that Amber’s custody battle with her ex is being captured by cameras.

“They’re filming the fall out from the arrest and her journey to get custody of her son. Cameras were with her when she accepted her plea deal. They also filmed at her home this week.”

After her arrest, some fans wondered if Amber would be let go from filming. It wouldn’t be the first time MTV cut ties with a Teen Mom star as Jenelle Evans was let go from the series earlier this year and replaced with Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline. However, it sounds like Amber Portwood will retain her place on the show, but will Andrew Glennon be back to film? Following Amber’s arrest, he did not film for the series, but it sounds like he has decided to film with the show again.

“Last week, Andrew told MTV he’s ready to film. He filmed at Amber’s house this week,” a source told the site.

However, Amber wasn’t at the home as there is a no contact order in place for the couple. Andrew has been living at the home with their son since Amber’s July arrest.

“He’s getting paid per episode. He has not received a raise,” the source explained.

The Radar article states that while Amber has indeed filmed for the show, she has not yet filmed with her son.

Amber was in court on Halloween to accept her plea deal. The deal keeps Amber out of jail, but has her serving 906 days of probation. She must also attend parenting classes as well as undergo random “urine and breath testing.” Andrew retains primary custody of the couple’s 1-year-old son, but Amber was granted visitation with her son. Reportedly, she was granted three visits with her son a week, but she now claims that she has not been able to reach out to Andrew to schedule those visits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber recently filed a bombshell lawsuit asking that her ex be held in contempt of court.