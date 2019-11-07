David Eason Takes Daughter To The Fair, Shows Off Weapons On Instagram After Jenelle Evans Confirms Divorce

David Eason is focused on family, and his many weapons.

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason may be in the midst of a messy split from his estranged wife, Jenelle Evans, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying a night out with his daughter Maryssa and his nephew on Wednesday night.

As Evans continues to keep a low profile after confirming her plans to divorce Eason on October 31 after two years of marriage, Eason has been quite active on his social media pages and in his latest Instagram post, he can be seen posing alongside his oldest child, 11-year-old Maryssa, who he shares with an ex-girlfriend.

While Eason didn’t include his nephew in the photo, he confirmed he was present in the comments section of the photo and also said he and the children were at a fair in North Carolina.

Also in the comments section of his post, Eason was forced to fight back after a fan suggested that Maryssa looked uncomfortable as she posed alongside her father.

“Yea, she heard there was people who look like you talking about her on IG,” Eason replied.

After sharing his family photo on Wednesday, Eason faced some backlash from fans but others were quite supportive of Eason after his split from Evans and some pointed out that he was looking great in the photo.

Earlier this morning, after sharing images and videos of himself making eggs for breakfast on his Instagram Stories, Eason showed off his collection of knives and knife holsters to his online audience. As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, Eason has long been a fan of weapons and has also shown off his collection of guns to his fans on a number of occasions.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Evans initially announced her plans to divorce Eason on her Instagram page with a detailed message to fans, explaining that after being booted from her full-time role on Teen Mom 2 earlier this year, she’s had a lot of time to re-asses her life and decided that leaving Eason was the best thing for her and her children.

In the same statement, Evans hinted that she could soon return to Teen Mom 2 now that she’s left her husband.

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon,” she teased.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.