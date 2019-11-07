‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Confirms That Stefano DiMera Is Alive

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Stefano DiMera is alive. The shocking plot twist will be revealed very soon as Stefano’s son, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), will make the startling confession.

According to Celebrating the Soaps, fans will see Chad and his wife, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi), back in Salem following Friday’s big time jump. The couple will apparently have a conversation about Chad’s devilish father when the Stefano bombshell will be dropped.

The news of Stefano being alive usually wouldn’t be a surprising revelation to fans. The character’s nickname is “The Phoenix,” and he has risen from the ashes more times than viewers can count. However, this time is different. Actor Joseph Mascolo, who portrayed the fan-favorite villain for decades, passed away in December of 2016 following a storyline where Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) shot and killed the character.

Mascolo is the only actor to ever portray Stefano, and viewers simply can’t imagine anyone else in the role. The soap could chose to recast the character, but Mascolo’s shoes would be very hard to fill. However, the series may simply continue to speak of Stefano while having him scheme and pull the strings of his plots from afar where fans can’t see him.

In addition to Chad being in contact with his father, Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay) has also admitted that he’s been in touch with Stefano, as the outlet also reports that Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) has also spoken with his father as well.

Fans have even been speculating that Stefano could be behind Dr. Rolf’s decision to kidnap Hope and implant the chip in the back of her neck that brainwashed her into believing that she was her former alter-ego, Princess Gina Von Amberg, a wicked, selfish character who has an obsession with John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

Gina has been working with Rolf to cause chaos in Salem for weeks now, and she certainly made waves when she pushed Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) from a window and left her clinging to life.

The Inquisitr previously reported that an interesting casting call went out for the role of a hand actor on Days of Our Lives back in 2017, although nothing seemed to come from it. At that time, fans speculated that the soap may be bringing Stefano back, but refraining from showing his face by only filming his hands.

Soap watchers may remember that a similar tactic was used for the character of Alistair Crane on Passions, as fans didn’t see the man’s face for years.