‘Dancing With The Stars’ Peta Murgatroyd Stuns In High-Slit Tie Dye Dress

The pretty pro dancer jokes that she's all dressed up with nowhere to go.

Peta Murgatroyd debuted a gorgeous new look on Instagram. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer posted two new photos as she posed wearing a high-slit pink and white tie-dyed dress that showed off her toned body.

In the photos, Peta wore a black leather jacket over her shoulder and matching booties as she stood on a balcony. The high-slit style of the dress complimented the two-time Dancing With the Stars mirrorball winner as it showed off her picture-perfect legs, the result of years of professional dancing both before and after she was cast on the ABC ballroom competition.

For her latest Instagram look, Peta’s long hair was pulled back in the front while the rest of her hair was down. The wife of Maksim Chmerkovskiy tagged the dress from ASTR The Label and the jacket from The Mighty Company. A second photo gave a more close-up view of her look as she carried a large Louis Vuitton bag on her arm.

In the caption to the photo, the 33-year-old New Zealand-born dancer joked that was all dressed up with nowhere to go.

More than 8,700 fans liked the photo and dozens commented on it, and while most of Peta’s followers complimented her “magnificent” and “gorgeous” look, a few more had ideas on what she should do in her dressed-up state.

“Well, Maks should take you out!!!” one fan wrote.

“Bars are still open, right?” another asked.

“Enjoy positivity and good music,” a third follower wrote to Peta.

One eagle-eyed commenter noted that Peta, who has been married to her husband Maks since 2018, doesn’t appear to be wearing her wedding ring in the photos, but another fan pointed out that most people don’t wear their wedding rings 24/7.

Loading...

Although Peta joked that she was all dressed up with nowhere to go, she certainly looked ready to go out. The blonde beauty didn’t post an update on whether she went out or not, but she does enjoy date nights with her man. Peta previously told Parade that while date nights are rare due to the couple’s busy work schedule, she likes to keep things simple when she goes out with Maks.

“My perfect date is so simple, like just going to dinner,” Peta said last year. “And I would love to go to the beach with Maks at nighttime and walk along the beach in Malibu. I think that that should be my next date night.”

The new photos of Peta come just one week after she dazzled in a glam outfit and sparkly makeup at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.