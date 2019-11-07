Meghan Markle Revealed Major Milestone For Baby Archie: ‘Two Teeth’

Meghan Markle revealed a significant milestone for her and Prince Harry’s six-month-old son, Archie. The proud mom moment came during a surprise visit with military families yesterday, according to a report from People. It seems that baby Archie may have marked this significant smile related milestone during his recent tour of Africa, which was the baby’s first official outing as a royal.

The Duchess of Sussex, who returned to her royal duties from maternity leave in September, met with children at the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor, near their Frogmore Cottage. During her time with the families, Markle pointed out Archie’s new smile to one little girl she spoke with.

“Look at all your little teeth! Archie’s just got two teeth. Two tiny ones right there,” said Markle, pointing at her baby’s bottom lip.

At the gathering of military families, Markle had the chance to visit with other moms, and she swapped some parenting stories and advice with the parents she spoke with. She also talked with others about her son’s teething, crawling, and sleeping. Parents at the event reported that they exchanged parenting tips and interacted with Markle, much like they would any other new mom.

“My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie, and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl – she’s just a normal mum, and it was like talking to a friend,” said mom Amy Thompson, who was at the community center with the Duke and Duchess made their unexpected visit.

During their tour of Africa, Markle previously revealed about her son is that she calls him “Bubba” for a nickname. She also shared that Archie likes to flirt a lot. Plus, the new mom reported that her royal son is already working on standing, and he enjoys exploring.

Loading...

During the meeting, Markle wore a simple white and gray patterned dress, and she held her son. Archie sported a head filled with whispy baby hair, and he wore a white, long-sleeved onesie with a pair of gray striped overalls. The baby had white socks on his feet. So far, none of the photos show baby Archie’s new teeth, though.

Today, Prince Harry and his wife continued supporting British military families by attending the Field of Remembrance service at Westminster Abbey, People reported. For the past two years, the duke participated in the event by himself, but this year Markle joined her husband. The pair stood for the two minutes of silence to honor fallen soldiers, and they also met with veterans at Westminster Abbey.

On Sunday, the entire British royal family will attend a ceremony honoring soldiers who’ve lost their lives.