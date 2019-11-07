‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Considers Murder, Nicole Wants To Tell Eric The Truth

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, November 7 reveal that Ben Weston may revert back to his murderous ways, likely shocking those who have come to know him well.

Soap Hub reports that that Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is so worried about his sister Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) is going to do that he’ll considering killing her to stop whatever devious destruction she has planned.

Jordan has been trying to kill Ben and his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), for the better part of the year. She previously returned to Salem and kidnapped both Ciara and baby Charlotte, the young daughter of Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi). Jordan had planned to kill Ciara and frame Ben for the murder. However, she was caught and sent to a mental hospital for treatment.

Jordan was later released and returned to Salem only to start her plan all over again. The wacky character believes that her brother is pure evil and that she must stop him from any future crimes he may commit.

While Ben has confessed to the murders of Serena Mason, Paige Larson, and Will Horton (who was later brought back to life by Dr. Rolf’s serum) in the past, he has been placed on medication and is doing well for himself. However, he may consider committing murder one more time to get rid of Jordan.

Elsewhere in Salem, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will be on edge as she’ll struggle with whether or not she should tell her boyfriend, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) that his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), is pregnant with his child.

Nicole has withheld information from Eric in the past and it’s never turned out well for the character. It seems that if she doesn’t tell him about the baby she’ll end up regretting it.

Meanwhile, another pregnant Salemite will suffer a health scare. Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is currently carrying Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) child, and has already been having some complications. On Thursday, it seems that she’ll have another issue that will worry both she and Brady.

All the while, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and his son, JJ (Casey Moss) will try to find answers about Jennifer Horton’s (Melissa Reeves) fall.

Days of Our Lives fans know that Jen was pushed by a brainwashed Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), who now believes that she’s Princess Gina. It seems that her secret is currently safe since Gina nearly killed Jennifer, who is currently fighting for her life at Salem University Hospital.