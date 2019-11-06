Wendy Williams Said That It Was ‘Inevitable’ For Kylie Jenner And Drake To Date Each Other

Wendy Williams recently shared her thoughts on Kylie Jenner and Drake’s rumored romance.

The daytime talk show host spoke about Jenner and Drake during the “hot topics” segment of The Wendy Williams Show. According to Hollywood Life, Williams informed her audience that the two have been rumored to be romantically involved with each other over the past few weeks. During the segment, Williams’ audience was shocked to learn that the two were together, given Drake’s friendship with Jenner’s ex and baby daddy, Travis Scott. The “In My Feelings” rapper also has a current beef with Jenner’s brother-in-law, Kanye West. In the clip, Williams confused Drake’s issues with West with the ones he supposedly has with Scott, before giving her opinion of the romance.

“Oh, who is shocked? This is an inevitable thing,” Williams said of Jenner and Drake being a rumored couple. “Do I care? No. Will this last? I don’t know, but I felt as though I had to pass this along to you because that’s what I do.”

Jenner and Drake have been rumored to have expanded their friendly relationship to a romantic one over the past few weeks. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO was spotted at two of Drake’s parties, one of which she stayed at longer than the rest of the partygoers.

While some of Jenner’s fans were shocked to learn that she may have moved on with Drake one month after her relationship with Scott ended, the news of her and Drake together is reportedly not a surprising concept. The two are currently both single parents to Stormi Webster, 1 and Adonis, 1, respectively. The two have also been friends for a long time, as Drake is also close to the entire Kardashian/Jenner family.

Jenner and Drake have both remained mum over the rumors surrounding their relationship. This is the second romantic rumor that Jenner has been involved in since she ended her relationship with Scott. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star set the record straight back in October after she was seen in the same place as her ex, Tyga. The meeting sparked rumors that the two had reconnected, which Jenner denied on her Twitter page.

“There was no ‘2 am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is [our daughter] Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is the priority,” Jenner confirmed.