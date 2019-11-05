Janet Jackson Sings ‘Local’ Singer Ava Nee’s Song & Fans Freak Out

Janet Jackson might be known for being a private celebrity but she hasn’t been shy about sharing content on her social media accounts recently.

The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” hitmaker uploaded a video of herself on Tuesday singing the song “HAWAI’I” by Hawaiian artist Ava Nee. In the short clip, Jackson sings the chorus of the song and tells her followers that she loves the track.

In the video, Janet is wearing her curly locks down, rocking a black cap that has the word “equality” written in white capital letters, followed by a period — as previously noted by The Inquisitr, she was seen sporting the same hat at the airport in London. Jackson is wearing a black sweater and appears to be wearing a necklace which is covered by her big hair.

The “Doesn’t Really Matter” chart-topper geotags her post with Perth, Australia, which is where she was flying to from the London airport.

In the span of two hours, her post has been watched more than 33,100 times, racked up over 11,700 likes, and gotten over 530 comments, proving to be an instant hit with her fans.

“Wooooow @JanetJackson thank you so much!!!!!! I’m trippin right now I had to watch this thang a couple times just to make sure it’s real! Feeling so grateful and blessed! Mahalo for this love! Words can’t even express how I’m feeling right now!” Ava Nee wrote.

“More more more we want more smooth vocals please more,” another Instagram user wrote.

“That signature Jackson sound… i love it,” a third person remarked.

“That’s what I’m talkin about…so glad to see you having fun and enjoying yourself! Can’t wait to see clips of these shows coming up,” a fourth follower commented.

Ava reposted Janet’s video to her own Instagram page and attached a video of herself expressing how excited she was that the “I Get Lonely” songstress was singing her song.

“I’m just a local girl pursuing my dreams but I mean getting love by a Legend!!!!” she wrote in a long caption.

Toward the end of this month, Jackson will perform two shows in Hawaii in Honolulu. Many fans on Instagram have suggested that Nee should be her support act. The shows are to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Janet’s iconic album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814.

This week, she will kick off the Australian leg in Perth at the HBF Park on November 8. She will continue across the country, visiting other cities including, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Sydney.