Joseph And Kendra Duggar Share First Photo Of Their Baby Girl And Reveal Her Name

Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra welcomed their second child on Saturday.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar‘s little family got slightly bigger when they welcomed their baby girl to the world over the weekend. On Monday, the Counting On couple took to Instagram and their blog to announce their daughter’s arrival. They also shared her name and an adorable photo of the healthy tot.

On their blog, Joseph, 24, and Kendra, 21, revealed that Addison Renee Duggar arrived in the early hours of the morning on Saturday. They seemed to suggest that Kendra experienced no serious complications while giving birth, writing that Addison made “a quick arrival.” They also revealed that their daughter weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., and she was 20-and-a-half inches long. According to the couple, both mother and baby are doing fine.

In Addison’s Instagram debut, she’s pictured wearing a pink onesie featuring a tiny floral print. She’s also sporting a light pink elastic headband adorned with a pretty bow. The peaceful-looking newborn is lying on a fuzzy pink blanket that complements her outfit. Addison is holding one hand up near her face, giving fans a look at her long, healthy fingernails. She’s also showing off her head of dark, fine hair.

In the caption of their Instagram post, Joseph and Kendra Duggar wrote that they know that their firstborn, 17-month-old Garrett, is “going to be a great big brother” to Addison. They also expressed their love for their new little one and their excitement over her arrival.

Family members and fans congratulated the couple on their new addition, and they also reacted to Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s name choice.

“Yay! She’s such a doll! Congrats guys!” wrote Joseph’s older sister, Jill Dillard.

“Love her name Addison and she is a little princess for sure,” wrote one of the couple’s Instagram followers.

“What a beautiful girl and such a gorgeous name,” another remarked.

“Congratulations she looks so much like kendra,” a third commented.

According to People, Kendra said that she was “shocked” when she discovered that she was pregnant with Addison. However, that initial surprise soon turned into excitement and happiness.

“When I found out that we were expecting, at first I was really shocked and then I was super excited and then I just couldn’t believe it was really happening,” Kendra said. “It was so many emotions. We are so thrilled.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a number of other Duggar women are expected to give birth to baby girls soon. Lauren Duggar and Anna Duggar are likely getting close to their due dates, while Abbie Duggar’s baby girl will arrive sometime next year.

It’s become a bit of a Duggar family tradition to film birth announcements for their reality show, so viewers might get to see Addison make her television debut soon. The next episode of Counting On airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.