Porsha Williams Dazzles In A Tight White Dress Ahead Of ‘RHOA’ Season Premiere

Porsha Williams recently posted two promotional pictures for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Dish Nation host showed off her curvaceous figure for her 4.9 million Instagram followers to see. In the photo, Williams is holding her hand on her waist as she rocks a white strapless dress with a deep split at the center of the dress. The dress also flows to Williams’ left side, and is styled straight on the other side.

Williams decided to pair the gown with equally extravagant accessories. Her diamond engagement ring is on full display on her left hand as she rocks silver bracelets on her right arm. Her shoes are also silver, as she subtly shows one heel. The heel is open-toed in the photo. Williams also decided to style her hair in a high ponytail. The ponytail is filled with wavy curls and was created with Williams’ hair brand, Go Naked Hair. Williams is also wearing a pair of gold extravagant earrings that flow down from her ears.

At the time of this writing, the elegant post of Williams received more than 60,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments from Williams’ fans.

“Stunning! Pj gon love mommy coming to her school!” one follower exclaimed.

“Dennis is so lucky,” another follower said, followed by multiple heart emoji.

The standalone post comes after Williams shared a photo of herself wearing the same white gown. She is seen holding a peach alongside her RHOA cast members Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and NeNe Leakes. Williams and Burruss are seen at the center of the photo, both wearing curve-hugging white gowns. Moore, Bailey, and Leakes are wearing yellow, with Marcille wearing a brown dress.

“F I N A L L Y!!! Felt like foooorrrevvverr,” one follower said of the show returning.

“Okay Supremeee u better stand!” another follower exclaimed.

This will be Williams’ seventh season on RHOA. The Inquisitr previously reported that the majority of Williams’ storyline will be focused on her relationship with her fiancé Dennis McKinley. The pair became engaged back in 2018, but ended their relationship back in June after McKinley was accused of cheating on Williams with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. Both McKinley and Ward have since denied they were in an affair with each other. Williams and McKinley reconnected back in August and their engagement is back on.