Sailor Brinkley-Cook Stuns As A Raven-Haired Witch In New Photos

The 21-year-old model is unrecognizable as she casts a spell on her fans.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook may have missed the Dancing with the Stars Halloween show, but that didn’t stop her from getting witchy this week. The 21-year-old model and recently eliminated DWTS contestant posted a gallery of photos to Instagram which showed her decked out as a glamorous sorceress in honor of the October holiday. Some fans thought she looked like a rock star, while others pegged her for a famous movie witch.

For the photos, Sailor posed on a balcony in a slinky, sequin dress and sheer, fingerless gloves to show off her bewitching look. The daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley wore a black traditional witch’s hat, but surprised fans with bold eye makeup, dark red lipstick, and a raven-colored wig that made her nearly unrecognizable. The ominous gray skies in the background added to the overall spooky feel of the photoshoot.

It’s no surprise that Sailor’s stunning photos cast a spell on her Instagram fans. The social media slideshow quickly received more than 5,000 likes, and dozens of followers took to the comments section of the post to react to Sailor’s elegant witch costume. One fan even compared her to red-haired Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, Sharna Burgess.

“A beautiful blonde and a gorgeous redhead!” one fan write to Sailor.

“My goodness you are the copy of your mother! Beautiful!” another added.

“Witchy woman, Broomtastic!! Like, over that rainbow!” another follower said of the costume.

Sailor’s mom Christie also posted photos of the bewitching look to Instagram. The proud mom’s photos had many fans commenting that they miss seeing Sailor on Dancing With the Stars. Others thought the young model’s sultry witch look made her look like rock stars Stevie Nicks and Pat Benatar.

“I’m totally sensing Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic,” another fan noted of Sailor’s Halloween look.

This was not Sailor’s only Halloween look this year. While she was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars just one week before the show’s annual Halloween episode, Sailor and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy dressed up and danced for Halloween anyway. Sailor wore a retro mini dress, supersized hoop earrings, and white go-go boots to transform herself into a sizzling ’60s siren. The blonde beauty looked remarkably like a 20-year-old version of her model mom in the groovy Halloween outfit.

You can see more of Sailor Brinkley-Cook when she returns for the Dancing with the Stars Season 28 finale later this month on ABC.