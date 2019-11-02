Kate Upton Posts Rare Picture Of Daughter Genevieve As She Consoles Husband On World Series Loss

Kate Upton and daughter Genevieve are doing their best to make Justin Verlander feel better about his World Series loss.

The model took to Instagram on Friday to share a rare picture of her 11-month-old daughter together with her as they cheered on Verlander and the Houston Astros, who just lost in Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals. The picture showed Kate holding Genevieve as she stood in a private seating area of Minute Maid Park in Houston. In the caption, Kate congratulated her husband on having a great season, even if the final series didn’t end up going their way.

It was one of the few times that Kate has given fans a glimpse of their daughter, as Fox News noted earlier in the 2019 MLB Playoffs that the daughter of Verlander and Upton doesn’t often make social media appearances. Genevieve was born in November 2018, a year after Justin and Kate were married in Italy, and her parents have done all they can to keep her out of the spotlight.

While it was indeed a difficult ending for Verlander and the Astros as the team failed to win a game at home during the World Series and blew a 2-0 lead in Game 7, it was a fantastic season for Verlander personally. On September 1, he threw the third no-hitter of his career in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, striking out 14 on 120 pitches. Verlander would finish the season first in the MLB in wins with 21. He was also led the league in innings pitched and finished second in strikeouts.

The playoffs were rough for Verlander, who lost two games in the World Series including in Game 6, with the Nationals coming from behind to win and force a Game 7. Verlander is now 0-6 all time in the World Series, the most losses ever for a pitcher without notching a win.

Justin can now lean on his wife and daughter for support after the World Series loss, something he’s done in the past. Justin revealed to Bleacher Report how Upton’s support was so important in as he endured a series of injuries and subsequent surgeries in his early 30s that nearly derailed his career.

“She was instrumental in me not…like, jumping off a bridge,” he says. “I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own sh*t.”

Justin will now have an abbreviated offseason to spend with his wife and their young daughter, with pitchers and catchers reporting to training camp sometime around the second week of February.