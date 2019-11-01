White House Says It Expects Donald Trump To Get Impeached

“We are still obviously hopeful everybody will come to their senses and realize the president did nothing wrong," Stephanie Grisham said.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News that the White House believes it’s likely that Donald Trump will be impeached. In an interview on America’s Newsroom on Friday, she attacked the impeachment inquiry as “unjust,” but conceded that it was likely the president would be impeached.

According to The Hill, Grisham said that the White House had prepared for the worst while hoping that things could still turn around.

“We are still obviously hopeful everybody will come to their senses and realize the president did nothing wrong. But we are prepared for an impeachment to happen,” Grisham said.

Grisham believes that the inquiry is rigged to ensure that Trump is impeached in the House.

“Nancy Pelosi has made it very very clear the House Democrats are going to vote. Starting from the beginning with all of their closed-door meetings and the way they have had their selective leaks with witnesses this has been set up to impeach the president. It is something we’re expecting,” she continued.

Host Bill Hemmer pressed Grisham, saying that it sounded like she assumes that the impeachment is a “forgone conclusion.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s a foregone conclusion, but we’re expecting it,” Grisham said.

She added that she and the president believe that the impeachment inquiry is a “sham” and a “kangaroo court” and called out the process as “unfair.”

During the same interview, Grisham also addressed Trump’s suggestion that he wanted to hold a reading of the Ukraine phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump said that he’d appear on television to read the partial transcript that the White House released in September. She wouldn’t confirm whether or not the so-called fireside chat would happen, but left the door open to the possibility.

Loading...

Democrats don't care about the facts or passing legislation. They only care about impeaching the President less than 13 months before an election. The American people see right through @RepAdamSchiff's sham #impeachment process. It's time to move on. pic.twitter.com/xZdxwDPqOL — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) October 31, 2019

The president has maintained that he behaved appropriately during the call and denied any accusations of quid pro quo during the conversation. The call is the focus of the House impeachment inquiry, which asserts that the president may have pressured Zelensky to investigate his potential political opponent Joe Biden and his son Hunter, using the threat of withholding military aid.

Grisham was also asked if the White House planned to cooperate more fully with the investigation after the House voted to formalize the process. She declined to say for certain, but said that if the process was made more transparent, it would be a consideration. Trump has argued that the White House process is too secretive and has called for the ability to directly face the whistleblower who exposed the phone call.