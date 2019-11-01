Donald Trump Ditches New York, Declares Mar-A-Lago Resort In Florida As His New Permanent Home

Donald Trump is a New Yorker no longer.

A report Thursday from the New York Times noted that after being a lifelong resident of the Big Apple, Trump changed his primary residence to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, making him legally a resident of the state of Florida. The change took place in late September, the report noted, with wife Melania following suit to declare Mar-a-Lago as her permanent residence as well.

As the report noted, Trump filed a document stating that while he may maintain places of abode in other states, Mar-a-Lago is his “predominant and principal home.” The notice said that Trump formerly resided at 721 Fifth Avenue, referring to Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan.

Donald Trump listed two other non-permanent “places of abode” on the document — his private golf club and resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, where her spends much of the summer and takes long vacations, and the White House.

A source told the New York Times that Trump changed his residence primarily due to tax reasons. The state of Florida does not have a personal income tax.

There was another, more personal reason, the source said.

“The person also said that Mr. Trump, who is deeply unpopular in New York, was infuriated by a lawsuit filed by Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney, seeking the president’s tax returns, which Mr. Trump has not released,” the report noted, adding that Trump’s official change of residence will have no bearing on the lawsuit.

Donald Trump has been deeply unpopular in New York, the subject of tabloid fodder for decades and a target both for attacks and legal scrutiny from state and local lawmakers. Many New Yorkers have also made Trump Tower a target for protests, with regular gatherings outside the high-priced residence.

Other critics have called out the high costs associated with Trump’s infrequent visits to Trump Tower and with Melania’s decision to live there for several months after Trump took office in 2017. She remained behind in Manhattan until their son, Barron, completed his school year, then moved together to the White House.

Donald Trump has been criticized for the amount of time he has spent at his Mar-a-Lago resort during his presidency, as he takes near-weekly visits while the Florida resort is in season. He is a regular both at the club and his company’s golf course, drawing criticism for the amount of taxpayer money that goes to his travel and security costs.