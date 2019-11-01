WWE News: ‘NXT’ Officially Added To ‘Survivor Series’ Alongside ‘Raw’ And ‘SmackDown’

There will be three brands battling for supremacy at this year's pay-per-view.

This year’s battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series is going to be even bigger for WWE as they have revealed that three entities will be battling it out. For years now, it has been Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown battling it out as the red and blue brands faced off against one another. In 2019, things are going to be different as it has been officially confirmed that NXT is going to be a part of the fun.

On Thursday, WWE presented their Crown Jewel pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia, and it was an event that brought forth a lot of big-time changes. One of those changes came in the form of an announcement which will be the focus of their next big event in Survivor Series.

During Crown Jewel, WWE aired a promo for Survivor Series which revealed that this year’s event will be different. As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, not only will superstars from Raw and SmackDown be part of it all, but for the first time ever, so will those from NXT.

NXT has moved up from being the developmental territory for Vince McMahon’s company and is now considered part of the major leagues. It should no longer be looked at as being “called up” from NXT, as there are many superstars who are more than happy to be a part of the yellow-and-black brand.

The image for this year’s Survivor Series is kind of cool as it hints at the new addition without actually coming out and saying it.

On one side of the logo is a red beam and a yellow beam. On the other is a blue beam and another yellow beam. Obviously, the red is for Monday Night Raw and the blue for Friday Night SmackDown, but the new addition of the yellow is for NXT.

There were no real details released as to how all of this is going to work for this year’s big pay-per-view. In past years, there were matches which had superstars from Raw and SmackDown facing off against one another for brand supremacy, but adding NXT makes things a bit more complicated.

In September, NXT moved off of the WWE Network and onto television with a weekly show on the USA Network. As reported by The Inquisitr, the brand was not a part of this year’s Superstar Draft, but that doesn’t make the brand any less important — that is likely why they’re being included in Survivor Series. The battle for brand supremacy in WWE just got a lot bigger, and as it seems, it will be yellow vs. red vs. blue next month.