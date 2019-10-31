‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Kyle Pouts Over News That Theo Is His Cousin

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, October 30, brings Halloween to Genoa City, and Adam manages to ruin Nick’s evening while Victoria and Billy enjoy some time as a family. Plus, despite Kyle’s objections, Jack asks Theo to take a DNA test, and Nate convinces Amanda to help him with his legal troubles.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Connor (Alex Wilson) met with Billy (Jason Thompson), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Johnny at Crimson Lights. They planned their next attack to get maximum candy, but Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) got a call from Adam (Mark Grossman) that he was having trouble with Connor (Judah Mackey). Chelsea left to go to Adam’s, and once she got there, Connor convinced her to stay and watch a movie with some of her famous popcorn. Because Chelsea had buttery fingers, she couldn’t answer Nick’s call. Later, Connor talked about how great it was for the three of them to be there together. Then, when Chelsea fell asleep, Adam noticed Nick’s calls, but instead of waking her, he covered her with a blanket.

Meanwhile, Billy got in touch with their nanny and arranged a night of grown-up fun for Victoria. They went to a hotel to enjoy their kid-free evening. Before her fun, Victoria warned Nick about Adam using Connor to manipulate Chelsea. Billy also made time to warn Nick about Adam.

Meanwhile, Nate (Sean Dominic) turned to Amanda (Mishael Morgan) for help. He’s still suffering from helping Victor (Eric Braeden), and he needed a lawyer to prove that he wasn’t coerced. At first, Amanda said no, but after some talking, she changed her mind and agreed to stay in Genoa City to help Nate clear his name and keep his medical license.

Lola (Sasha Calle) tried to console Kyle (Michael Mealor) about Theo (Tyler Johnson). Then, at the Abbotts’ place, Kyle warned Jack (Peter Bergman) about Theo, but Jack did not want Dina’s (Marla Adams) secret to stay under wraps. He had Theo come over, and after Kyle left, Jack told the younger man everything. In the end, Theo agreed to take a DNA test to prove that he’s part of the family. Jack cautioned Theo that it might take Kyle a while to adjust to the news.

Loading...

At Crimson Lights, Theo ran into a morose Kyle, and he called him “cuz.” Kyle didn’t appreciate the familiarity, but Theo felt it explained why they hit it off so well in the beginning. Kyle said the fact that they share a grandmother doesn’t mean that he will put up with nonsense from Theo. Before Kyle walked out, Theo let him know that he got along famously with his Uncle Jack.