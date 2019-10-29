‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband Jim Reacts To Instagram Photo Of Hockey Game Outing With Nanny

Jim Edmonds and Carly Wilson were seen at a hockey game earlier this month.

Jim Edmonds is defending himself against a recently-surfaced Instagram photo of himself and his nanny and alleged mistress, Carly Wilson, attending a hockey game together earlier this month.

Following his wife, Meghan King Edmonds’, insinuation that he and Carly were carrying on an affair behind the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member’s back as Carly helped care for their three kids, including 2-year-old Aspen and 1-year-old twins Hart and Hayes, Jim explained why he and Carly were together at the game.

“I didn’t take her to an event by myself. Get your facts straight,” Jim wrote to a commenter on Instagram on Monday, October 28, via Us Weekly. “I was with my best friend and his child. I was trying to do something nice for the girl who just had her boyfriend dumped [sic] her.”

According to Jim, he looks at Carly as if she’s one of his daughters and will continue to treat her as such, despite the current drama they are facing and what they are accused of doing.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have seen, Meghan responded to a fan who said that Carly was likely caught cheating with Jim because she had deleted certain posts from her Instagram page. In the comments section of an Instagram post, Meghan gave a thumbs up to the fan’s suspicions.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim seemingly slammed Meghan as a “narcissist” on his Instagram page earlier this week after she went public with her allegations against him.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine, Jim filed for divorce from Meghan at the end of last week following five years of marriage.

“Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” a source explained to the magazine at the time. “The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with.”

As fans now know, it was Carly who Jim was at the game with. However, both Jim and Carly have maintained their innocence when it comes to rumors of an affair.

Meghan joined The Real Housewives of Orange County as a full-time cast member shortly after marrying Jim in 2014 and continued to appear on the series for three seasons before quitting her role and moving to St. Louis, Missouri to focus on her growing family with Jim.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 is currently airing on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.