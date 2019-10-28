Teresa Giudice Responds To Joe’s Shocking Accusation That She Cheated While He Was In Prison

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice did their first public interview together since he went to prison in March 2016, and there were several shocking moments from the meeting. Perhaps the most surprising is that Joe doesn’t believe Teresa was faithful to him while he was behind bars.

According to Us Weekly, the couple spoke to Andy Cohen on a special edition of Watch What Happens Live! recently. Joe, 49, is currently living in Italy after being deported from the United States on the completion of his sentence for fraud. He appeared via satellite from Salerno, Italy, where is appealing the deportation decision. Meanwhile, Teresa, 47, is living with their four daughters in their home in New Jersey.

Joe said that the living situation has been a big change for him.

“It’s different, that’s for sure,” Joe said. “I am living in my grandmother’s home right now. It’s small, but it’s fine.”

The biggest challenge for the couple, however, is trying to keep their marriage alive. Earlier this year, Teresa was spotted holding hands with a man who wasn’t Joe, though Teresa maintains that they are just friends. Andy asked Joe straight out if he believed that Teresa had been faithful to him while he was serving time.

“I don’t think she was,” he said.

When Andy pointed out that Teresa had been seen partying on a beach with someone, Joe was surprised.

“I didn’t know you were on a beach with him,” he said.

“I told you that,” Teresa said, adding that she has lots of male friends.

Andy pushed Teresa, asking her why the two were holding hands if they were strictly platonic.

“If I was trying to hide it, I wouldn’t leave my hotel room,” Teresa said.

Teresa also said that she didn’t think Joe was faithful when she was behind bars and said that he had been photographed with women as well.

It was evident that the couple was having a hard time keeping their relationship together. While visiting one another in prison, Teresa said that she didn’t feel romantically attracted to Joe.

“I never wanted to kiss him or anything, I didn’t like the whole environment,” she said.

Joe echoed the feeling.

The couple seemed accepting of the fact that they might not be able to make things work in the end.

“If we stay together, we stay together. If we don’t, we don’t. We’ll see,” Joe said.

One thing is certain, though. While the family plans to visit Joe in Italy, they aren’t going to move there to be with their father, and Teresa has already discussed the prospect of divorce with the three eldest girls. In the past, they have denied rumors that they were considering divorce.