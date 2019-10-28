Jinger Duggar Wears Body-Hugging Jeans & Shares Sweet New Snap With Daughter Felicity

Jinger Duggar shared a sweet new snap of herself and daughter Felicity to Instagram, but it wasn’t the adorable little girl who had fans talking. Rather, it was the body-hugging jeans the star of TLC’s Counting On was wearing in the photo that caused a stir on social media.

Jinger has previously talked about her decision to forego the family’s longstanding belief that young women should only wear dresses so as not to call attention to their figures, when she married her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

She looked absolutely stunning in the photo. The young woman is seen wearing a denim baseball cap, a white blouse, and dark jeans in the pic. She is holding her and Jeremy’s daughter — Felicity — steady as the little girl stands on her thighs, her daughter sweet as can be in a blue-and-white checked romper with a bow in her hair and silver shoes on her feet.

“Love you all. Love how you love the Lord and that it’s ok to wear pants,” said one fan of Jinger’s outfit.

“I love seeing you wearing pants! Watched the last episode… wearing pants, skirts, dresses won’t change what you believe in!!” another fan remarked.

“You look fabulous and comfortable. Felicity is just darling!” claimed another fan of the reality star’s outfit.

In Touch Weekly reported that Jinger Duggar revealed in a recent episode of the TLC series that wearing dresses while growing up and prior to getting married was a conviction held by her parents as a way to honor God. As for wearing pants, she made an emotional statement in the episode.

“That’s where the Lord’s led me as of now.”

In response, her mom Michelle Duggar, who was seated beside her daughter in the interview segment of the episode, revealed that she believed it was okay that her children had different convictions that she did. Michelle went on to say that she realized that the most important thing in the world to her is her children’s relationship with God, and whether they wore skirts or decided to wear pants made no difference.

Michelle also revealed her own personal feelings about the reason she decided to opt for skirts and dresses for her daughters as they were growing up and for herself as well.

“I think that part of it was more of, you know, mama’s the mama and I’m raising my girls to be modest and honor the Lord and how they represent themselves,” she said in the interview segment.

Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy currently live in Los Angeles while he pursues his master’s degree. The Inquisitr recently reported that the couple checked out rapper Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Los Angeles. The couple also attended a screening of his film Jesus Is King.

New episodes of Counting On air Tuesdays on TLC.