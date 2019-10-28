‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Shares Sweet Birthday Message To Son Bentley On His Birthday

It’s hard to believe that the kids from Teen Mom OG are already turning double digits. Fans were introduced to the kids when they were just infants and now they are growing up. Maci Bookout’s son, Bentley, recently celebrated his birthday and she took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her son on his big day.

“Happy 11th Birthday to my Benny, my best buddy! He sure is something special,” the proud mom wrote.

Maci then shared some of Bentley’s accomplishments and, on top of being a great athlete and excellent student, included some notes about his personality.

“Straight A’s, Stud Athlete, Rookie Pianist… But oh his heart is the biggest and his kindness is contagious,” Maci gushed.

She concluded, “The light that this young man brings to our world is the strongest, and I am so grateful he is my #bennybaby.”

Maci also posted two photos of her son. The first shows him playing baseball and the other is a selfie of Maci with her oldest son.

Maci was first introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. It was on that episode that she found out she was pregnant with Bentley. She then went on to share her story on Teen Mom OG and she has been sharing her story for a decade. Over the years, fans have watched Maci’s life and have had the opportunity to watch her children, including her oldest son, grow up.

In 2016, Maci married a man named Taylor McKinney. The couple’s relationship has been shown on Teen Mom OG and they have had two children together — one son named Maverick and a daughter named Jayde. While Maci shares her life on reality television, she stays relatively quiet on social media and only shares occasional photos of her family. Rather, she opts to keep her life that isn’t shown on television more private.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maci and her husband recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. Maci took to social media to commemorate the special day, sharing a post on Instagram dedicated to her husband. She thanked her husband for “testing her” and gushed over celebrating three years of marriage with Taylor.

The couple appeared on the most recent season of Teen Mom OG. It is unclear when a new season of the show will air. For now, fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday nights on MTV.