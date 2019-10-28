Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Can’t Get Enough Of Elmo

Khloe Kardashian can't figure out where her daughter's obsession with Elmo came from.

Khloe Kardashian’s baby daughter True Thompson is now 1-year-old and frequently stars on her mother’s social media pages in precious photos.On Saturday, Kardashian shared an adorable picture of her daughter clutching an Elmo doll, revealing that the little girl can’t get enough out of the television character. However, True doesn’t watch Sesame Street or television at all, so the origination of her obsession isn’t clear to her puzzled mother, according to Romper.

In the sweet photo that Kardashian shared of her daughter, True sat in a bright pink stroller, holding the doll.

“This Elmo obsession is wild!She doesn’t even watch TV. How did this happen?”, the star wrote.

Kardashian isn’t the only one of her sisters to limit the use of technology within her family. Her older sister Kourtney Kardashian has three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, and has spoken about her efforts to reduce their screen time.

True’s father is the daughter of Kardashian and star basketball player Tristan Thompson. Although they might share a child together, the pair are no longer romantically involved. It was major celebrity gossip bombshell when it was revealed that Thompson cheated on Kardashian while she was preparing to give birth to True. After the baby was born. Kardashian made the decision to give Thompson a second chance because she wanted a healthy family unit for the sake of her daughter.

Ultimately, Thompson cheated on Kardashian once again, this time kissing one of Kardashian’s own friends, Jordyn Woods. Woods, who had been living with Kardashian’s little sister Kylie Jenner at the time, was promptly exiled by the family. Kardashian then split up with Thompson.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kardashian is on speaking terms with Thompson and does talk to him frequently. However, it doesn’t seem like that she’ll ever give him another chance after he publicly humiliated her by cheating on her twice. Inside sources say that the only way Kardashian would ever let Thompson back into her life romantically would be if she could trust him completely again, something that isn’t likely to happen anytime soon.