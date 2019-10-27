NFL Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Rams May Move Aqib Talib To Make Room For Jalen Ramsey

The Los Angeles Rams may have more moves on the way for their secondary.

After the NFC title contender traded for Jalen Ramsey in one of the biggest moves this NFL season, there are reports that they may have more work in order to lock Ramsey down beyond this season. As CBS Sports reported, the Rams hope to pay Ramsey for the coming years with a big contract extension, but would need to free up some cap space in order to do so. That means the Rams could be sellers at the trade deadline, and injured veteran Aqib Talib might be on the move.

Talib will be a free agent after this season, and is currently on injured reserved with a fractured rib. He is still eligible to be traded, and could give another team a head start in locking him down long term. As a separate report from CBS Sports noted, Ramsey is expected to have a big deal ahead of him, as Spotrac projects Ramsey will get a five-year deal worth an average of $16.8 million annually.

Trading Aqib Talib may not be the only move the Rams have planned for the secondary. As The Sporting News noted, the team is expected to be in the running to land Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. in an effort to bolster its defense. This would not be a long-term move, however, as Harris is on just a one-year contract and may not have a future in Los Angeles beyond the end of the year.

Instead, landing Harris would show that the Rams are geared up to return to the Super Bowl and avenge last year’s loss to the New England Patriots.

“LA is clearly all-in on its 2019 season, and although they got Ramsey to upgrade from Marcus Peters, they did lose prized Wade Phillips cover man Aqib Talib to an injury. Harris would make sense to pair with Ramsey given his knowledge of Phillips’ scheme,” the report from The Sporting News noted.

The Denver Broncos appear to be moving into a rebuild, and Harris is expected to be on the trade block along with a number of other veterans. The Broncos had resisted trading away veteran players last year, but now appear to be embracing the need to rebuild. The Rams would likely have some competition in landing Harris.

If the Rams do try to move Aqib Talib, it’s not clear what the team may be asking or what other teams would be willing to trade for a player on injured reserve.