‘American Horror Story’ Season 9: Episode 7 Sees The Surprise Introduction Of Dylan McDermott

Dylan McDermott's character in 'AHS 1984' will be linked to Brooke and Donna in Episode 7.

Season 9 of FX’s American Horror Story has been absent of some usual AHS actors. However, the next episode is set to introduce Dylan McDermott as a character linked to Brooke (Emma Roberts).

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of FX’s American Horror Story. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there have been some noticeable absences from the current season of American Horror Story. Cast regulars Angela Lange, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters have all bowed out of AHS 1984. However, it is suspected that Paulson will make a cameo at some point in the remaining four episodes.

Dylan McDermott is another actor who regularly appears on American Horror Story and has not yet featured in AHS 1984. However, all of that is set to change in next week’s episode, according to TV Line.

FX has released a trailer for Episode 7 of AHS 1984. In it, Brooke is seen in a car with Donna (Angelica Ross) as they escape the prison where Brooke was scheduled for execution in last week’s episode. While it appeared that Brooke had died by lethal injection in Episode 6, it was revealed at the end of the episode that Donna was actually the executioner, and she then reversed the effects of the drugs given to Brooke once she was taken to the morgue.

The new clip shows Donna being pulled over by a police officer. He asks Donna if everything is okay and reminds her and Brooke, who is smiling at the cop from the passenger seat, that there are no services from miles around.

From the back seat of the car, Dylan McDermott’s character tells the police officer that “everything is fine.” It is at this point that the camera shot pans in to show McDermott.

You can view the trailer for Episode 7 of American Horror Story below.

There has also been speculation that Lily Rabe, another AHS regular, could appear in Episode 7 of American Horror Story. According to PopBuzz, some fans had noticed that a stunt double for Lily Rabe was listed on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). However, since news on this broke, Lily Rabe’s name has been removed from the listing. As a result of this, it is unclear whether this was a corrected error or if FX is trying to conceal the fact that Rabe will be appearing in the episode. This means that viewers will have to tune into the next episode in order to find out more.

Season 9 of American Horror Story will return to FX on Wednesday, October 30, at 10 p.m. EDT. AHS has also been renewed for a 10th season.