‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Michael Cudlitz Discusses Possibility of Abraham Appearing In Season 6

Michael Cudlitz recently discussed Althea's tape in 'Fear the Walking Dead' that featured Abraham and Eugene.

Ever since the mention of one of Althea’s (Maggie Grace) tapes containing a story about “Abe-slash-Doctor” in AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, fans have been discussing the possibility of a crossover between AMC’s two zombie apocalypse series involving Sgt. Abraham Ford. Now, the actor who played Abraham, Michael Cudlitz, also discusses the possibility according to Comic Book.

Abraham initially crossed the country with Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Dr. Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) before appearing in The Walking Dead. Eugene had lied about the fact that he was a doctor and had a potential cure for the outbreak. However, he turned out to be very useful regardless as he had many learned skills which he could share. Abraham was eventually killed by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and it seemed likely that his story would end there.

However, with Fear the Walking Dead and the mention of the tape about Abraham and the doctor, fans have been hoping to at least find out more about Abraham’s backstory.

When asked at the recent Walker Stalker Con Atlanta, Curdlitz suggested that Abraham appearing in Fear the Walking Dead “could definitely happen.” However, considering the timelines between the two series are now fairly close, this would mean that any capacity for Abraham to appear would be done via flashback to his time before his appearance on The Walking Dead.

“There may be something that comes out of that,” Cudlitz said when questioned about Althea’s tape.

“It makes sense to tie the worlds together, and they do tell stories through flashback, so it could definitely happen. I don’t know when in the show it would happen, but it could definitely happen. And there’s still backstory, too.”

Cudlitz also suggested that this backstory could likely involve Abraham’s time in either Austin or Houston.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there has also been another possible mention of Abraham in the most recent season of Fear the Walking Dead. During Episode 5 of Season 5, Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) mentioned the fact that his friends could use anything in his warehouse — except for a cigar that he was keeping to share with a friend he had made at some point during the zombie apocalypse. Many fans suggested the possibility that this friend is actually Abraham, who was partial to smoking cigars.

This also means that if this is the case, Daniel will likely one day find out that his friend has already perished and that they can no longer share the cigar. Of course, viewers will just have to tune in to future episodes of Fear the Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Fear the Walking Dead recently concluded its fifth season, with AMC confirming its renewal for Season 6. However, as yet, no premiere date has been set. Currently, The Walking Dead is airing every Sunday night on AMC.