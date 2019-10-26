Bernie Sanders And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Channel Ariana Grande To Push Progressive Proposals

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who endorsed the Vermont Senator at his massive comeback rally, recently took to Twitter to channel their progressive message through singer and songwriter Ariana Grande.

Sanders started things off by responding to Grande’s tweet, in which she wrote “baby how u feelin,” Breitbart reports.

“Ready to fight for Medicare for All,” the presidential candidate responded.

Grande responded with excitement not long after, which prompted Ocasio-Cortez to issue a message of her own.

“Progressive policies as an Ariana dance party,” she wrote before using Grande’s songs to promote some of the core proposals of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, including Medicare for All, the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, student loan debt forgiveness, and the Green New Deal.

This is not the first time Sanders has channeled a famous figure for his political movement. As The Inquisitr reported, he spoke to rapper Cardi B — who supports Sanders’ bid for the Democratic Party nomination — back in July about a wide range of topics, including jobs, wages, education, and police brutality.

Cardi B talked about the struggles she experienced before achieving fame, highlighting how she felt she was never able to pay rent, eat, and get transportation, no matter how many jobs she got.

“Right now we have tens of millions of people making what I call starvation wages,” Sanders said to Cardi B in an Instagram clip from the talk. “How do you pay your rent? How do you pay for food? How do you pay for transportation? You can’t.”

Cardi B says she's rooting for Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election (Watch) pic.twitter.com/WDwXhP69fA — Variety (@Variety) April 13, 2019

Sanders recently committed to ending whistleblower prosecution under the Espionage Act, which has been used by both Donald Trump and Barack Obama’s administrations to prosecute whistleblowers. Per The Inquisitr, many people targeted by the law are not spies, but workers of government agencies. Under the Trump administration, the law has allegedly been used to weaponize surveillance technology that is usually used to catch espionage, monitor foreign entities, and enforce U.S. criminal law.

“Whistleblowers have a very important role to play in the political process. And I am very supportive of the courage of that whistleblower, whoever he or she may be,” Sanders said, during an interview with The Intercept.

Sanders is currently third in the polls with 17.3 percent support, behind Joe Biden with 27.2 percent and Elizabeth Warren with 21.8. His recent heart attack cast doubt over his campaign, although his comeback rally was enough to convince many that he’s not going to leave the race anytime soon.