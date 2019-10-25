‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers Reveal New Details On Peter Weber’s Hometown Dates

Peter Weber is about to meet the families of his final four contestants for this winter’s season of The Bachelor. Spoilers from gossip king Reality Steve have already revealed which four women are still in contention for Weber’s final rose, and now the blogger is sharing some additional teasers.

Reality Steve’s spoilers already shared that Weber will be meeting the families of Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, Kelsey Weier, and Hannah Sluss as his hometown dates are filmed. The meetings are slated to begin this weekend and will take about a week to be completed.

Now, Reality Steve is sharing some new tidbits via Twitter. He says that Prewett’s hometown will film on Saturday, October 26, in Auburn, Alabama. The second hometown will be Fuller’s, and that will happen in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Monday, October 28.

The third family meeting goes to Sluss, and that happens on Wednesday, October 30, in Knoxville, Tennessee. The last hometown will be Weier’s, and that happens on Friday, November 1, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Based on that schedule, the next rose ceremony will probably take place the following weekend, and it seems likely it’ll be done in Los Angeles, California. Reality Steve’s spoilers have detailed that the overnight fantasy suite dates and final rose ceremony will take place in Australia, so eliminating one of his final four ladies during a stop in California would seem to make sense.

Reality Steve also noted via Twitter that it just so happens that Peter’s ex from The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, will be in Alabama this weekend. Not only will she be in Alabama, but apparently, she will specifically be in the Auburn area.

Is it a coincidence that producers have slated Madison’s hometown to film in Auburn at the same time that Hannah is there for a wedding celebration? Viewers know that producers don’t typically leave much to chance when filming.

My little dreamer turned 23 today. Happy Birthday Madi Prew!! #family pic.twitter.com/TOdtvGuXtJ — Chad Prewett (@coach_prewettAU) March 26, 2019

Given that, it would seem to be a pretty major coincidence that Hannah, who now lives in Los Angeles, would happen to be in the same city in Alabama when Peter is there filming a hometown date at the same time. However, if the producers are planning anything dramatic, Reality Steve isn’t aware of specifics yet.

It also just so happens that both Madison and Hannah have experience in the beauty pageant world. Cosmopolitan notes that Madi competed in 2014 as Miss Alabama Teen USA. The Bachelorette Hannah was Miss Alabama USA 2018.

It’s not known whether Madison and Hannah have actually crossed paths before, nor is it known yet whether producers will manage to shake things up by incorporating Hannah into Peter’s filming situation as this hometown films. Brown has filmed some footage for Weber’s season already, but this certainly seems like an opportunity for producers to perhaps shake things up again.

Which hometown dates will go well? Which of these final four ladies will get a rose and head to Australia with Peter Weber for the overnight dates? Additional The Bachelor spoilers will emerge as these family gatherings film, and fans will be anxious to learn more.