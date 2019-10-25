Donald Trump Says Jared Kushner ‘Could Be A Liberal’ For His Work On Criminal Justice Reform

During a keynote address at the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center’s Second Step Presidential Justice Forum in Columbia, South Carolina, Donald Trump praised his son-in-law and senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner, for his work on criminal justice reform. In particular, Trump highlighted Kushner’s work ensuring the First Step Act — which provides judges more freedom during sentencing, among other things — became law.

“I think I was telling [Senator] Tim [Scott] before and I pulled [Senator] Lindsey [Graham] aside and I said, ‘You know, I think he’s a liberal. He could be a liberal,'” Trump said, per Newsweek.

According to Trump, Kushner pushed him to sign the First Step Act into law, and this persistence worked.

“And we got it done, right Jared? We called a couple of folks that people didn’t think would come along and they were incredible once they understood what we were doing.”

Kushner was reportedly the primary force behind getting the act passed and worked with the White House and both Democratic and Republican legislators to achieve his goal. He has said that the process was personal for him, pointing to his father’s imprisonment.

“Over the course of 12 years, I had gone from the son of someone who was in federal prison to sitting in an office next to the president. This topic was too important to me not to give it attention.”

In an op-ed for TIME, Kushner said that one of the most important factors in getting the legislation passed was learning that it’s necessary to talk to people on the other side of the political spectrum. According to Kushner, no political deals can be made by strictly focusing on people that agree with you.

Kushner claims that he hosted many bipartisan groups at their home for off-the-record dinners and typically focused each one on a specific legislative priority.

Kushner claims that he hosted many bipartisan groups at their home for off-the-record dinners and typically focused each one on a specific legislative priority.

Kushner and his wife Ivanka, who is also a White House senior adviser, was reportedly pressured by others in the administration about replacing vice president Mike Pence with South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

“Certainly, there have been a number of people telling people in the White House, including the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump, that Nikki Haley would be a politically smart choice to replace Pence. So this is partly why a lot of these rumors have been circulating,” said Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, per Raw Story.

Although Haley denied having any role in the rumors of Pence’s purported replacement, Pence’s team allegedly isn’t convinced and believes she was the one who brought up the issue behind the scenes.