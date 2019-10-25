Mary J. Blige Shares Rare Up-Close Selfie To Promote Hoop Earrings

Mary J. Blige isn’t one for sharing selfies very often but the “I’m Goin’ Down” hitmaker treated fans to an up-close shot of herself on Instagram.

For her latest upload, Blige appears to be sitting in the back of a car. She is sporting wavy blond hair and has one side of her locks pulled back behind her ears, showing off her huge gold hoop earring. She applies a glossy lip, eyeliner, and some eye-shadow but still remains to look very natural.

The “Just Fine” songstress mentions in her caption that the hoop is from her own Majesty Collection which is available to purchase online.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 105,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“You’re so pretty Ms. Mary,” one user wrote adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“Gorgeous Queen Mary,” another shared.

“Beautiful as always…. Queen,” a third mentioned.

“Yesss my idol looks amazing!!” a fourth fan commented.

Mary, 48, recently graced the cover of Self Magazine and showed off her toned body, per The Inquisitr. The “Be Without You” chart-topper posed in sunglasses while wearing a black-and-white netted crop top alongside white hot pants of the same material.

Other photos within the photoshoot saw up-close black-and-white photos and Blige in other sports gear.

According to Capital Xtra, Blige’s title “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” came from P. Diddy calling her “The Queen Of Ghetto Love.”

Since 1992, Mary has continued to cement herself as one of soul music’s leading ladies. To date, she has released 13 studio albums — What’s The 411?, My Life, Share My World, Mary, No More Drama, Love & Life, The Breakthrough, Growing Pains, Stronger with Each Tear, My Life II… The Journey Continues (Act 1), A Mary Christmas, The London Sessions, and Strength of a Woman. Her last full-length project was two years ago in 2017.

In today’s market, she has proven her relevancy by having a loyal following on streaming platforms. On Spotify, she currently has more than 4.8 million monthly listeners. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Family Affair.” Other songs in the top five include “Real Love,” “Be Without You,” “As” with George Michael, and “Know.”

Aside from singing, she is also an established actress. She currently has a recurring role in television series Scream and the main role in The Umbrella Academy. In 2017, she starred in the big screen movie Mudbound as Florence Jackson, per TV Guide.

For those wanting to see more of Mary, should follow her Instagram account, which boasts more than 4.1 million followers.