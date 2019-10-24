Felicity Huffman Has Only A Few More Days Left In Prison While Lori Loughlin’s Fate Remains Unclear

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman is currently serving a 13-day prison sentence for her involvement with the college admissions scandal, one that was reduced by a single day because of the time she spent in jail during her initial arrest. The disgraced actress will be a free woman on October 27, when she will be released just in time for Halloween. While the worst of Huffman’s sentence is nearly over, some of the wealthy and influential parents caught up in this scandal still don’t know what their future holds. For example, there’s Full House actress Lori Loughlin, whose fate is still unclear with regard to her alleged involvement in the scheme, according to CNN.

Huffman and Loughlin have been accused of committing similar crimes as part of the college admissions scandal, but have taken very different routes in regards to dealing with the fallout. On one hand, Huffman apologized from the very beginning. She owned up to her mistake, accepted full responsibility, and showed remorse — both publicly and privately — for her actions. She cooperated with the investigation and accepted a plea deal, which arguably was in her own best interest.

Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 in bribery funds to have her daughter’s SAT exam responses corrected so she would score higher on the test. All the while, neither her daughter or her husband, actor William H. Macy, had any idea of what she had done. Because she apologized for the alleged wrongdoing, the star got a controversially light sentence.

In addition to the prison time, Huffman will also undergo probation for one year and be asked to serve 250 hours of community service. According to prosecutors, the actress already paid her required $30,000 fine in full.

Meanwhile, Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribery funds to ensure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, a spot at the University of Southern California. However, unlike Huffman, they didn’t accept a plea deal and are fighting the charges. Now, they face potentially years in prison if they are convicted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin and her husband are reportedly on very different pages with regard to how they are dealing with the scandal, according to inside sources.