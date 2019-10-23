‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Draws Strong Pushback From Fans After Promoting Self-Help Group Accused Of Being A Cult

Leah Messer is drawing strong pushback from her fans after taking to social media to promote a self-help group that has been accused of being a cult. The Teen Mom 2 star had gone on Twitter this week to promote the group called Mastery in Transformational Training, a California-based organization that was described by a 2018 GQ article as being a “cult of betterness.”

As Radar Online noted, the group offers a series of expensive workshops aimed at “generating breakthroughs in the most crucial aspects of your life.” The basic training is a five-day course that costs $495, the next level class costs $1,195, and the final stage, called “The Legacy Program,” costs another $1,595.

The group’s website claims that it will unlock a person’s inner potential, allowing them to be more effective in their relationships.

“You will realize new ways to be more effective, giving and fulfilled in both your personal relationships and your career while experiencing new levels of self-confidence, vitality, joy, and satisfaction,” the site noted. “You will see the degree to which your current thinking and behavior is or is not consistent with your highest aspirations and your vision for life.”

Some who have taken the courses accuse the program of being a money-making scheme, with some accusing the staff of being aggressive and the course mentally draining.

Fans didn’t take well to Leah promoting the group on Twitter. The comments section filled with people warning her that the organization was a scam and others cautioning her not to expose her children to it.

“You are in a cult and need to run before you lose all your money!!!!!” one person warned.

“This is a cult stealing your money, you will end up in jail and losing your kids if you recruit. Be smart. This isn’t smart,” another added.

Leah Messer has had some testy exchanges with her fans in recent days. As The Inquisitr noted, she pushed back last week after some Instagram followers accused her of using Photoshop to digitally improve a swimsuit picture of herself. Messer shot back that the fans were “rude” for accusing her of using editing tricks in her photos.

Other fans had critical words for Leah’s sister, Victoria, who is pregnant with her third child. Victoria said it was an unplanned pregnancy after she met the father during her Costa Rica vacation with Leah. Some fans accused her of poor decision-making, and others slammed Leah for supporting her sister.