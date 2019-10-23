Hailey Baldwin Slams Rumors She Shaded Selena Gomez Following Release Of New Song ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Hailey Baldwin is not in the mood for any “nonsense” drama. The model slammed rumors she threw shade at Selena Gomez‘s new song following speculation over a post to her own Instagram story last night, Us Weekly reported.

The speculation began after the wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram stories last night to share a screenshot of the song “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker and Jhene Aiko. The action is not uncommon of any Instagram user, though it was the timing of Hailey’s post that had some fans questioning her intentions.

At midnight on Wednesday, October 23, Selena Gomez released her first single in four years after teasing the song over the last week. The track — entitled “Lose You To Love Me” — is largely assumed to be about her own relationship with Justin, whom she dated on-and-off from 2011 until March 2018.

Cue Hailey’s cryptic Instagram post, which came within minutes of Selena’s new music dropping. The upload instantly caused a stir on social media, with many fans thinking that it was directed at the former Disney Channel star.

“Wow Hailey really tried it,” one person tweeted regarding Hailey’s ill-timed screenshot. “Some will say it’s not about Selena but come on, she literally posted it 4 minutes after the [music video] drop. coincidence i think not.”

It didn’t take long, however, for Hailey to respond to the rumors of her alleged “shade.”

“Please stop with this nonsense…there is no ‘response.’ this is complete BS,” she responded in a since-deleted Instagram comment on a post from Just Jared.

While Selena has not directly said that her new single is about Justin, Harper’s Bazaar reported that she wrote in a YouTube comment for the music video that the track “was inspired by the many things that happened in my life since releasing my last album.”

Still, there are several lyrics that have fans positive that Selena’s previous relationship with the Canadian pop star served as inspiration for the tune.

But regardless of what “Lose You To Love Me” is actually about, one thing that is certain is that fans are excited for Selena’s return to music after her four-year hiatus.

“Welcome back queen,” one person commented on the singer’s Instagram post officially marking the release of her new track, while another said the tune was “hands down the best song she has EVER written.”

Selena’s long-time pal, Taylor Swift, praised the track as well in a post on her own Instagram story.

“This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet. A triump,” she wrote. “I love you @selenagomez.”